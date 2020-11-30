While children are having thoughts of what Santa Claus will bring them in a few weeks, for the Jackson Red Devil and Lady Devil basketball teams, this time of year has them thinking more about how to put the ball in the basket more often than their opponents.

The Lady Red Devils kicked off the basketball season on Nov. 21, traveling to Carrollton to take on the Bremen High Lady Blue Devils. The Reds came out on top, winning 57-48. Last Saturday they were on the road again, but a little bit closer to home, traveling to Locust Grove High to take on the Lady Wildcats. Once again, the Lady Devils came out on top, feasting on the Lady Cats to the tune of 71-20.

The Red Devils played their first game Saturday against the Locust Grove Wildcats. Just one week removed from the end of the football season, the majority of the Red Devils barely had time to take off their football pads before basketball started, and it showed in a 76-40 loss to the Wildcats.

— From staff reports