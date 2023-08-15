By Chris Starrs

Staff Correspondent

Growing up during the height of the folk-rock era, Bill Griese placed his musical focus on one particular singer-songwriter.

“When I was getting into music in my adolescent years, I really took to the folk-rock genre, but James Taylor was my favorite,” said Griese, who travels the country as Sweet Baby James, performing solo concerts of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s iconic songs.

“I had a bond with his music and his songs and it helped that I could sing along a lot with his material because my voice was kind of fell in line with his pitch and his timbre and everything, so it always felt good to sing along to James Taylor.”

The Nashville resident – who has been performing Taylor’s award-winning songs on the road for about seven years – brings Sweet Baby James to the Lawrenceville Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Griese is quick to point out that while he’s a dedicated Taylor fan, his presentation is not a “typical tribute band” show and he doesn’t look or act like Taylor.

“I’m just me playing his songs,” he said. “I don’t look like James Taylor and have no interest in dressing like James Taylor. I don’t have a visual component to the show… I talk a little about James Taylor and give some background on certain things, but it’s definitely not a canned show.

“I come up with the songs I want to play not long before the show, so every show is different. The songs aren’t in chronological order and I don’t present it like a timeline and it’s very interactive with the audience. It’s more sharing James Taylor’s music than the history of James Taylor.”

And there are more than enough songs to go around as Taylor – a six-time Grammy Award winner – has sold more than 100 million records, with hits like “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Sweet Baby James,” “Whenever I See Your Smiling Face,” “Fire and Rain,” “Shower the People” and “Mexico.”

Griese – who does about 45 Sweet Baby James shows a year and has performed at the Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville before – said a typical Sweet Baby James concert runs about 90 minutes and showcases both Taylor’s smashes and his own personal favorite songs.

“It’s mostly songs that are the hits and the ones people recognize, but I’m a huge fan and I know so many of his songs I like to share deeper cuts and hidden gems,” he said. “I’m enamored with and focus on his songwriting, so a lot of times I’m sharing songs people might not be as familiar with to demonstrate what an amazing writer is and I’ll tell them why.”

It’s kind of hard to imagine hearing a James Taylor song and not singing along, and Griese said some concerts do end up that way.

“A lot of times the shows are singalongs,” he said. “It depends on the crowd. Some crowds just sit there and are quiet and they listen. And I think, ‘I hope it’s going OK.’ And then they have the most effusive applause. It’s funny – I’ve had shows where I thought, ‘Hmm, tough crowd’ and then got a standing ovation.

“It all depends on the mood of the night and the place, and some crowds are singing along all night to every song. People sing along to the singalongs a lot. It’s built into the show.”

Although he’s been to a “half a dozen” Taylor concerts, the two have never met and Griese said he’s more than fine with that.

“I’ve seen him several times over the years,” he said. “I’ve been to at least a half a dozen James Taylor concerts over my lifetime and I’ve never met him. People always ask me about that but I don’t think he wants to meet me – I think he’s got better things to do. It’s flattering that people think I should meet him and we should sing together and that he would love it. They’re just getting caught up in the moment.”

Griese gave up his full-time job as an advertising and marketing copywriter several years ago to devote all his professional attention to Sweet Baby James and feels quite lucky to play the music of an admired artist as his full-time job.

“I pinch myself all the time because I’m so blessed,” he said. “The demand is growing.”

For ticket information, visit Sweet Baby James | Aurora Theatre (lvilleartscenter.com).