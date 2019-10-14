MACON — Two seconds remained, but they were open to wide interpretation. On this Friday night at the Ed Defore Sports Complex, that was just enough time for Westside to run, oh, seven or eight plays. Jackson would be lucky to get off one.
But one last play was all the Red Devils needed. Peyton Zimmerman stood three strides from where Gavin Glass would spot his game-winning, 30-yard field goal try. Westside tried to get inside Zimmerman’s head, calling back-to-back timeouts to give the freshman time to wilt under the pressure.
“Very nerve-racking,” he confessed.
Once the Seminoles had no more timeouts to call, Zimmerman steeled his nerves, stepped up and delivered like a senior. Even after a Westside defender took him out at the knees, in a futile effort to block that kick, Zimmerman had plenty of leg left.
As the ball sailed low and true through the uprights and the clock hit :00, Zimmerman ripped off his helmet, flung it to the artificial turf and sprinted 50 yards toward the other goal, with joyous Red Devils in hot pursuit.
It was 10:24 p.m. and the comeback was complete. After trailing by double digits on three occasions, Jackson led when it counted most — with no more time to stretch or contract: Red Devils 34, Westside 31.
Anthony Henderson came through with one more in a season of big plays, intercepting a pass from Victor Dixon Jr. with 32 seconds left, putting the Red Devils at Westside’s 44-yard line. Josh Scott, who passed for 156 yards, according to hudl.com, connected with Dennis Foster and Alex Patrick to advance Jackson to the 17.
The clock was an elastic source of consternation or comedy all night. The operator seemed determined that, if she couldn’t turn back the hands of time when Westside needed it, then she’d sho’nuff gnaw off a few of its fingers when Jackson had the ball.
Just one example out of several: Scott spiked the ball to stop the clock with 13 seconds left as the Red Devils set up Zimmerman’s heroics. That allegedly took three entire seconds. The refs refunded only one.
“Home-field advantage,” coach Dary Myricks said, with a knowing smile that came a lot easier after the Red Devils took a huge leap toward getting some home-field advantage of their own. Since the rivalry began in 2014, the Jackson-Westside winner never has finished worse than second place in the region, which means — in the absence of future upsets — that the first round of the playoffs will be at Red Devil Hill.
That hardly looked possible for the Red Devils (4-2 overall, 2-0 in Region 4-AAA) at first.
“If you saw the first two drives, you would’ve thought they were fixin’ to run away from us,” Myricks said.
The Red Devils looked bad — sleepwalking at 14-0, lethargic at 21-6 and downright dull at 24-13 — because they were employing unfamiliar strategy. There was the occasional bright spot — the never-before-seen, 9-yard touchdown pass from the unlikely Patrick to the even less likely Tyler Scott, for example — but Westside coach Spoon Risper came up with a few unscouted wrinkles to throw at them too.
Said Myricks: “His new stuff was outworking our new stuff, so finally we went back to what we knew, what the kids were comfortable with ... instead of trying to reinvent ourselves to stop them.”
Antavious Fish sparked the defense, playing “like a D-1 linebacker,” according to Myricks.
Said Fish: “We went back to basic football, reading our keys, playing with our pads low, attacking the ball and we just stopped them. We just became dominant.”
The ferocious 6-foot, 230-pound senior, who often met the ball-carrier with something sure to change his sinful ways, never doubted that the Red Devils would wake up.
“I never count my guys out,” Fish said. “I know how hard we practice, I know how hard we work and I know how disciplined of a team we are. Even though we were down in the first quarter, playing sluggish, I knew we were going to pick back up. I knew we were going to start rolling and keep it rolling.”
Patrick rushed for 95 yards and scored two touchdowns, including the one that drew the Red Devils even at 24-all, once he also added the two-point conversion. Jalen Medlock, who dished out a memorable jarring blow on defense, gave Jackson a lift on offense too, providing the Red Devils with their first lead on a 4-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left.
But it was defense that came up big time and again.
“Our kids were able to do that by sheer grit,” Myricks said.
With Westside (4-3, 2-1) safely in the rearview mirror, the Red Devils meet Kendrick (1-6, 0-3) in a potential trap game Friday at Red Devil Hill. Clearly, they weren't thinking about that as they romped off the field.
Henderson celebrated with a pair of flips, sticking the landing each time. Kaleb Hill lifted Zimmerman off his feet and carried him part of the way to the post-game handshakes. Fish, smiling with joy, hoisted a mainstay from the Jackson sideline all season — the Chucky doll, smiling with homicidal glee, though the victory was hardly “Child's Play.” Myricks gathered his team for one last huddle, almost combusting with pride that the Red Devils had fought and overcome.
The bus ride home would be raucous and long, and though there would be no Westside clock operator to shave a few minutes off the 44-mile journey, the Red Devils didn’t care. They’d beaten big, bad Westside and all of its creative chronology.
“It feels amazing,” Fish said. “Words can’t describe it.”