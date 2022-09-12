JHS Cross Country Team.jpg

Left to right on ground by name and grade level: Hudson Griffin (11), Fayth Mitchell (11), Kenny Rivers (9), Sam Keldie (9), Jadin Petty (9), Nick Gervasio (9), Princeton Radford (11), Layna Deraney (10), Santiago Reynolds (10), Isabella Lee (10), Javier Reynolds (11), Mason VanLandingham (11), Jalan Babb (10), Brendan Goodman (10), Taylor Colwell (9), Coach Travis Elrod, top with trophy: T.J. White (10), and Derrick Adams (10).

 Special Photo

The Jackson High Red Devils brought home a second-place trophy from a cross country meet at Lafayette Christian School in LaGrange on Aug. 30.

The boys came home with the trophy and two medals from sophomores T.J. White and Derrick Adams, who placed sixth and seventh overall. Rounding out the top 5 boys finishers were Javier Reynolds, Mason VanLandingham, and Santiago Reynolds.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.