The Jackson High Red Devils brought home a second-place trophy from a cross country meet at Lafayette Christian School in LaGrange on Aug. 30.
The boys came home with the trophy and two medals from sophomores T.J. White and Derrick Adams, who placed sixth and seventh overall. Rounding out the top 5 boys finishers were Javier Reynolds, Mason VanLandingham, and Santiago Reynolds.
The top two Lady Devil finishers were Isabella lee and Layna Delaney, who ran strong races.
The Red Devils and Lady Devils travel to Warner Robins High School on Sept. 13 for a meet, and then host a meet on Sept. 20 at their home course at Dauset Trails Nature Center. The meet begins at 5 p.m.
The cross country team is coached by Travis Elrod.
