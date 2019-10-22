Jackson High's volleyball season came to a close Tuesday night with three losses to Jackson County High in the Sweet 16 round of the state tournament.
The Lady Devils fell 25-18 in the first game, and 25-23 in Game 2. Jackson High lost by its largest margin of the night in Game 3, 25-16.
The match was played on Jackson High's home court.
"Until the end of the third set we hung tough, and gave them everything they wanted," Jackson High coach Michael Smith said of Jackson County. "And credit to them, they're a really good team. This will be their third or maybe fourth year in the Elite 8. ... I was so proud of the way we fought and the way we hung in there."
Jackson High School brought Game 1 to an 8-8 tie but was never able to take a lead in the set, falling behind by seven at one point. In Game 2, the Lady Devils were able to tie it at 5, at 6, at 22 and even at 23 before giving up the final two points of the set.
The Lady Devils started set 3 with a 2-0 lead but gave up four unanswered points and fell behind by as many as eight at one point in the contest.
Smith said his team has come a long way from last season to reach the Sweet 16 and to be able to compete as closely as it did with Jackson County High.
"If you think back to May, nobody gave us a chance to go this far and for us to compete in these matches and to go toe to toe with these types of teams is really something that's important," Smith said. "We've grown this program and we've put this program on the map, and I told them, 'At the end of the day, you've done something here today that's going to last longer than tonight.'"
In the first round of the AAA volleyball tournament Saturday, Jackson High School hosted and defeated The Lovett School, an Atlanta private school, in three straight games to advance to Tuesday's round. Last season, Lovett outscored Jackson by 39 points in the Sweet 16 round.