Hitting the road last week for the first of three weeks of consecutive road trips, the Jackson Lady Devils volleyball team won two and lost one. The Lady Devils are currently 14-8 overall, 2-0 in 2-AAA.
They started out on Sept. 6 with a region match in Forsyth against Mary Persons, winning in two sets. On Sept. 8, they traveled to Stockbridge to take on Eagle’s Landing Christian School (ELCA) and Woodland in non-region matches. Jackson beat Woodland in two sets, but lost two close sets to ELCA, 25-23 and 25-20.
“This season has had highs and lows,” said coach Alisha Hall. “We continue to work on the lows as far as trusting each other and confidence in knowing and playing the game. The coaching staff is proud of how the ladies fight each match for the win, but at times we fall short.”
The road trips continue this week. On Sept. 12 the Lady Devils travel to Ft. Valley to take on Peach County and Mary Persons in a pair of region matches. On Sept. 15 they are in Thomaston to take on Upson-Lee and Callaway, with Upson-Lee a region match and Callaway a non-region match.
With the Sept. 23 release of "Don't Worry Darling" starring English singer-songwriter Harry Styles, Stacker took a look at 25 musicians who made the transition to television and film. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.