Hitting the road last week for the first of three weeks of consecutive road trips, the Jackson Lady Devils volleyball team won two and lost one. The Lady Devils are currently 14-8 overall, 2-0 in 2-AAA.

They started out on Sept. 6 with a region match in Forsyth against Mary Persons, winning in two sets. On Sept. 8, they traveled to Stockbridge to take on Eagle’s Landing Christian School (ELCA) and Woodland in non-region matches. Jackson beat Woodland in two sets, but lost two close sets to ELCA, 25-23 and 25-20.

