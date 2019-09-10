Jackson High's softball team will be looking to continue improvements to its region record as the Lady Devils face Rutland on the road Thursday.
In a region game on Sept. 5, the Lady Devils blew out Kendrick 15-0 after having defeated Central High Aug. 29 in an 11-3 game.
The Lady Devils stood at 2-1 in 4-AAA, with their only loss coming from perennial foe Pike County. That game, Aug. 22, was an 8-0 shutout.
Jackson has also lost non-region contests to Spalding, Monticello, Mary Persons and Eagle's Landing.
They sat at 8-7 overall Tuesday, after Monday's non-region loss to Strong Rock. Coach Charlie Biles said the Lady Devils fell 6-1 after taking a 1-1 tie into the sixth inning.