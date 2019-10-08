Jackson High School's Lady Devils will host Tattnall County High School on Wednesday to start Round 1 of the state high school softball playoffs.
Game 1 of the best-of-three series begins at 4 p.m. at the Butts County Athletic Complex.
If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be played at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Lady Devils enter the AAA state playoffs as a No. 2 seed after the Oct. 1-3 region tournament.
Jackson defeated Westside in the opening round of the tournament, but fell to Pike in their second game.
Pike subsequently lost to Rutland, and Jackson tore through the loser's bracket, downing Peach, Central and then Pike for the right to play Rutland for the title.
The Lady Devils fell 7-2 against Rutland on Thursday and earned a second-place seed along with the right to host the first round of state playoffs.
They enter the playoffs with a 13-14 overall record and were 4-2 in region play.
Tattnall County is the No. 3 team of Region 2-AAA.
Should Jackson win the series, they would play the winner of the series between No. 1 Ringgold and No. 4 Morgan County.
Round 2 playoff games are slated for Oct. 16-17.