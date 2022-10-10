For the second time in three years (both times at Red Devil Hill), the Jackson Red Devils have defeated their archrivals, the Mary Persons Bulldogs.
The last two years, the games have been decided on the last play. This year, Jackson trailed 14-7 at the half, but came out and scored three unanswered touchdowns to win the “Backyard Brawl” 28-14.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Bulldogs got on the board first to take a 7-0 lead. The Red Devils came back to tie the game after quarterback Jeshua Hosford hit Marco Barlow with a 37-yard pass. Barlow raced down the sideline to score. Peyton Zimmerman booted the extra point and the game was tied, 7-7.
Mary Persons then would get one more touchdown on the board to take a 14-7 lead at the half.
In all four of Jackson’s wins this season, their opponents have taken a lead, but the Red Devils coaching staff has made adjustments on both sides of the ball and they have paid off.
Jackson held Mary Persons scoreless in the second half while adding three touchdowns. The tying score came in the third quarter when Kemari Lamar took the snap and cut through the defenders for a 22-yard score, with Zimmerman adding the PAT.
The go-ahead score came late in the third. It was set up by a 38-yard pass from Marco Barlow to Jamyrian Wise, who made a leaping grab over the defender. A couple of plays later, Hosford hit Marco Barlow for an 18-yard score. Patterson booted the point after and Jackson led, 21-14.
The Red Devils iced the game with 1:26 left when Lamar bulldozed his way over from the 1-yard line for his second TD of the game. With Patterson’s kick, Jackson had its final score, 28-14, and a win over the Bulldogs.
Jackson is now 4-3 on the season, 1-0 in region 2-AAA play. Mary Persons is also 4-3 overall, and 0-1 in region play.
The Red Devils travel to Thomaston Friday night to take on the Upson-Lee Knights. Upson-Lee is 3-4 overall, but 1-0 in the region after having defeated Pike County last week, 45-29. The Knights started the season sluggishly, losing their first four games, but they’ve come back to win the last three.
Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Matthews Field in Thomaston.
