For the second time in three years (both times at Red Devil Hill), the Jackson Red Devils have defeated their archrivals, the Mary Persons Bulldogs.

The last two years, the games have been decided on the last play. This year, Jackson trailed 14-7 at the half, but came out and scored three unanswered touchdowns to win the “Backyard Brawl” 28-14.

