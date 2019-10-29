ZEBULON — The last hope for dethroning Peach County from its Region 4-AAA championship perch this season stopped here for a few minutes to dance between the raindrops and take care of some preliminary business.
That business, deftly handled in a 23-7 win over Pike County, makes the Red Devils a team with four consecutive victories, setting its sights on a team chasing four consecutive region crowns.
Alex Patrick, who wears the No. 13 jersey, thinks they’re ready for the challenge.
“Big, big game,” said the junior running back, who had 191 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. “We can’t have mistakes. I’m looking forward to my best game of the year. They’re gonna feel No. 13. I believe in my team like I do every week. We’re gonna fight, regardless of whether we win or lose, and they’re gonna feel me and they’re gonna feel my team.”
Dary Myricks thinks they’re ready for the challenge.
“This team has a habit of playing up to, or down to, the level of the competition,” said the head coach, who says he’s still waiting to see his team play a complete game. “I think these guys are going to play at that level. The key is, can we maintain it? Can we keep it?”
Can they challenge the team that not only sits atop 4-AAA, with 24 consecutive region victories dating to 2015, but atop the Class AAA state rankings after two straight trips to the championship game? And can they do it in Fort Valley?
Ready or not, the Red Devils (6-2 overall, 4-0 in the region) will have a difficult time sneaking up on the Trojans (7-1, 4-0), given that they were the last team to beat Peach County in a region game. They beat the Trojans 3-2 on Red Devil Hill on Oct. 16, 2015.
In all but clinching at least second place in the region, the Red Devils virtually secured the prize that comes with it — namely, a home game in the first round of the playoffs. They handled Pike County (3-5, 1-3) by getting a 12-yard touchdown pass from Josh Scott to a leaping Cameron Edwards, with Patrick adding a 12-yard scoring run and with Antavious Fish steamrolling his way into the end zone from 14 yards.
In between, they got a 32-yard field goal from Peyton Zimmerman 10 seconds before halftime, giving the Red Devils a 17-7 lead at the break.
Jackson played a solid game defensively, with Pike’s only points coming on a 56-yard touchdown pass in which the defender slipped on the turf, perhaps courtesy of the midgame rain that kept the marching bands from performing their halftime shows.
Patrick didn’t slip, a week after gaining only 44 yards against Kendrick. He kept the chains moving, and though he had runs of 60 and 32 yards, his coach was more pleased with his consistency.
“He’s not that big-play back that’ll get you five carries and a hundred yards,” Myricks said. “But carry one is as smooth and deliberate as carry 35. He’s a back that can carry 35 times and continue to grind out yards.”
Myricks also was impressed with the play of Tyler McCord and Tyler Awtry on defense, especially since they spent much of the season on the junior varsity.
“It’s that time of year when you’re talking about development,” Myricks said. “Your JV season is over and these guys that have been playing JV all these years, they’re almost like second-semester juniors. Coach [Bill] Glass has done a heck of a job that these guys can go from JV to the varsity and look good doing it.”
If the Red Devils want to keep looking good, and avoid giving Peach County a free ride down the field, they will need to cut down on their penalties. They committed nine penalties and practically escorted the Pirates from the Pike 35 to the Jackson 11 in the middle of the fourth quarter on yellow flags alone.
The Pirates failed to make anything out of it, however, with Jackson’s Tray Jones slapping away a desperate pass as they tried to convert a fourth-and-2 play.
Those are the kinds of opportunities that Peach County regularly and routinely capitalizes on, the kind that Jackson can’t afford to give the Trojans.
“We’ve yet to play a good football game,” Myricks said. “We’ve got to come in this game, knowing that we’re going to play a team that executes at a high level.”