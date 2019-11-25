CHATSWORTH — The Red Devils came here because they wanted their seniors to go someplace they’d never been before. This little Appalachian Mountain town nestled near the Tennessee border qualified in the literal sense, but what they really were after was a place in the Georgia High School Association Class AAA football quarterfinals.
That will remain elusive territory for another year at least, thanks to the young magicians at North Murray. They turned every Jackson golden opportunity into an illusion, escaped the water chamber of their four turnovers and emerged to take their bows with a 24-14 second-round victory that ended the Red Devils’ season.
It was a crushing disappointment for a Red Devils team that always got back up to fight again and the emotions flowed unashamedly, from players and coaches alike, as this reality slowly sunk in: The playoffs don’t let you get back up to fight again.
The Mountaineers improved to 11-1, earning the coveted quarterfinal berth and a trip to Savannah to play Jenkins. The Red Devils finished 8-4.
Few come to a playoff game to see a magic show, but that’s exactly what those at the unimaginatively named North Murray Football Field got. The Mountaineers won by expertly playing a game of now you see it, now you don’t.
The Red Devils had huge now-you-see-its: first-, second-, third- and fourth-and-goal chances from the inside the 2, and another possession that began at the Mountaineers 19. Anthony Henderson, Tray Jones and Gavin Glass picked off passes and, just when it looked like North Murray’s Ladd McConkey was about to score on a 48-yard run, Henderson knocked the ball loose and Jones fell on the fumble in the end zone for a touchback.
That was four times as many turnovers as Jackson had until a last-minute heave led to its second.
For every now-you-see-it that North Murray’s offense dangled in front of the tantalized Red Devils, the Mountaineers’ defense dug deep for the corresponding now-you-don’t: a goal-line stand, a blocked field goal and Will Mitchell busting through for a sack.
“We missed opportunity after opportunity,” Jackson coach Dary Myricks said. “We got zero points on the four or five turnovers they had.”
How could that be?
“If you’re going to throw four picks,” said North Murray coach Preston Poag, 30 years removed from his own days as N.C. State’s starting quarterback, “you’d better have a good defense.”
That’s what allowed North Murray to lose the turnover battle yet win the war. Myricks fully expected the Mountaineers’ defense to be good, but it was even better than advertised. The Red Devils scored on quick strikes rather than clock-wringing, drawn-out drives.
“We never got in an offensive rhythm,” Myricks said. “We never could get the running game going. We didn’t complete a pass downfield until late. Ain’t no doubt that was the problem — we never found the rhythm to capitalize on turnovers or to give ourselves the mojo we needed.”
The goal-line stand and blocked field goal hurt, but equally painful was the Mountaineers scoring an 18-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-7 pass from McConkey to Landon Burrell.
Even with that, and the unmistakable scent of home cooking from chefs in striped shirts, the Red Devils trailed only 7-0 at halftime, with the first possession of the second half to come. Things seemed promising.
Instead, things got worse. Dylan Flood capped a nine-play, 64-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 halfway through the third quarter.
The Red Devils got three gifts — personal fouls that gave them 45 of the 58 yards they needed for Henderson to answer with a 3-yard scoring run with 3:17 left in the third quarter.
But Owen Hannah’s 20-yard field goal made it 17-7 with 10:07 left in the game. The dagger was McConkey’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Dante Tidwell, making it 24-7 with just 4:34 left.
Carson Biles answered with a 69-yard touchdown pass to Henderson a minute later, but it was too little too late. Moments later, the Red Devils lined up on the sideline and the seniors hugged the underclassmen left to inherit and build on their legacy.
Myricks encouraged them to hold their heads high, in terms a postal worker could fully appreciate.
“Three-oh-two ... ,” he started and the players chimed in weakly, “three-three.” Call and response involving the Jackson ZIP code has seldom been executed more half-heartedly.
“Say it like you mean it!” Myricks commanded. “THREE-OH-TWO ... “
The players mustered one last surge: “... THREE-THREE!!”
It echoed. With that, the Red Devils headed the 143 melancholy miles back to Butts County, another season in the books, another offseason of hard work ahead, another tough life’s lesson endured.
They’ll fight again, just not as soon as they’d like.