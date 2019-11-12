How many more players do the Red Devils have to lose to turn a game with Rutland into a fair fight?
They were missing four major contributors when they took the field for their Senior Night regular-season finale, but they never missed a beat. In a game that was far more contentious than competitive, the Red Devils beat the Hurricanes 42-6 with quarterback Josh Scott, running back Alex Patrick, linebacker Ryan Langley and receiver Dennis Foster tied behind their backs.
Maybe if Anthony Henderson hadn't played, it would've been closer. He scored three touchdowns, including one on a 34-yard interception return. Maybe if Carson Biles hadn't taken Scott's place, Rutland wouldn't have seen him toss two touchdown passes. Maybe if Antavious Fish had taken the night off, there would've been one fewer touchdowns on offense and eight fewer tackles on defense.
"We did this when we were missing some key components," said Henderson, who had 97 yards on 12 carries, including touchdown runs of 6 and 5 yards. "Imagine when we get our key components together."
The Red Devils, 7-3 overall and runners-up in Region 4-AAA with a 5-1 league record, want as many of their key components back as they can get by Friday. That's when they play host to Liberty County, Region 2-AAA's third-place team, in the first round of the playoffs. It's the first time Jackson has hosted a playoff game since Nov. 11, 2016, when it beat Brantley County 44-7 in the first round, and Henderson said the Red Devils weren't about to do anything that put their lofty standing in jeopardy.
"We came in with a mindset: We're fixing to hit them in the mouth and play at home [in the playoffs], and that's what we did," he said.
Had the Hurricanes (2-8, 1-5) put as much effort into trying to pick off passes as they did trying to pick fights, it might have been a ballgame. Maybe they didn't recognize the Red Devils in their spiffy new home navy blue uniforms, which looked like something out of the Houston Texans' catalog, though it was an Atlanta Falcon — no less than coach Dan Quinn — who was instrumental in providing them.
Whatever the reason was, the Hurricanes didn't seem to pay much attention to football details. That might explain why Jhalan Jones found himself all alone, 10 yards behind enemy lines, when Biles located him for his first touchdown reception of the season — a 73-yard strike where all Jones had to do was make sure not to drop the ball or fall down along the way. Jones' touchdown made it 14-0 and it was already clear that the Red Devils were headed to their 11th victory in as many meetings with the Hurricanes.
The Red Devils were hoping for a more challenging game, because those are the ones that best prepare a team for the playoffs, where no easy touches exist. Liberty County had the advantage there, because while the Red Devils were chewing Rutland up, the Panthers were sparring unsuccessfully with the same powerful Pierce County team that knocked Jackson out of last year's playoffs. Though Liberty County has played only eight games this season, because two were cancelled by Hurricane Dorian in early September, the battle-tested Panthers (6-2) still figure to be one of the best third seeds in the state, and a stiff challenge for the Red Devils.
Unlike Dorian, these Hurricanes didn't put up much of a football fight. Jackson coach Dary Myricks wondered aloud if, with nothing to play for, Rutland was going through the motions.
"I know they've had a tough season — been there before in my first year, so I know where a coach is at when you have a 2-8 season," Myricks said, empathizing with Rutland first-year coach Rusty Easom. "But I've seen those guys on film and I've seen them play a lot harder than they did against us tonight in the first half."
It was 35-0 at halftime. Gone was all the drama — and what little heat there was on a chilly November evening that began with another tribute to the late, great Neiron Ball. Rutland scored three plays into the second half, on a 3-yard run by Jessie Phelps Jr., and its offense wasn’t heard from again.
"It's tough, keeping kids motivated and keeping them going,” Myricks said. “I think our kids came out and jumped on them because we expected them to fight and play a lot harder. We knew we couldn't come in and take these guys lightly. I really don't think they were ready to play football. I'm proud of our guys for taking advantage of the opportunity those guys gave them."
To say Rutland didn't put up much of a football fight is not to say that the Hurricanes weren't plenty feisty. There were skirmishes during the game that boiled over when the teams attempted to shake hands after the game, a gesture of sportsmanship that had to be truncated. Even Easom seemed a bit testy when discussing the matter with Myricks at midfield after the game.
The Hurricanes could afford to throw caution to the wind with their flaring tempers. Their season is over. The Red Devils' season marches on, and they needed to maintain their composure to avoid losing players to Georgia High School Association disciplinary measures. They succeeded.
Myricks said Patrick will return, as will Foster, who is hampered by a thigh bruise. But don’t look for Scott, who was scheduled for surgery on a broken right thumb, or Langley, sidelined for weeks with a knee-ligament injury.
Henderson, for one, isn't worried about losing any more teammates to the casualty list.
"We're still going to compete at a high level," the senior said. "Next man, step up. Every man has been working. Every man has been waiting to get into starting position. So every man, when they get into starting position, they're going to do what they're supposed to do. They're going to step up. That's all there is to it."
The Red Devils haven't been able to advance beyond the second round in Myricks' seven seasons as head coach, but Henderson is confident this team can be different.
"We're ready for the playoffs," he said. "We've been ready. We've been preparing [since] three weeks ago for the playoffs. We've been anxious. We get to do something we've never done before, hosting at home, so we're ready to show what we've got. I think we can take it all the way, but we've got to get everybody on the same page. We can go pretty far."