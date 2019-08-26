Lightning visited the Red Devil Hill vicinity around 10 minutes until 8 on a late-summer high school football Friday night, and instantly the Red Devils were transported back a year in time and nine miles away. That's where they were on the first Friday that counted in 2018, at Locust Grove, when lightning struck twice and they didn't handle it well. After two mandatory 30-minute breaks, which stretched to nearly two hours of heel-cooling in the locker room, the rest of that night was awash in futility and the Red Devils limped home, drenched in the misery of a 36-point defeat.
Not this time. Top to bottom in red, the Red Devils were ready for Locust Grove this time. The Red Devils were the ones making the lightning strike this time — and there was no delay.
It was a red bolt out of the blue, Anthony Henderson picking off Jalen Wofford's pass on the first play after the lightning break and returning it for a 40-yard touchdown. As is always the case with lightning, the thunder followed — in the form of the Red Devils pounding away on their southern Henry County neighbors for a 34-13 victory.
"We came out after the delay and scored immediately, played good defense and I was real pleased with the way our kids transitioned after the delay," Jackson coach Dary Myricks said.
The delay came with 2:49 left in a rain-soaked first quarter, after the Red Devils had already started in on the Wildcats. On Locust Grove's second play, Jackson defensive end Felix Hixon jarred the ball loose and Tyler Scott picked it up and ran it into the end zone for the touchdown that gave them a 7-0 lead with 9:42 left in the period.
Truth be told, the Wildcats were fortunate to escape with only a 21-point loss. The Red Devils forced turnovers all night, with Ryan Langley recovering a fumble and Bo Mosteller forcing another. Tray Jones and Antavious Fish took turns wearing the takeaway chain that adorns the necks of those who snatch the ball away from the opposition, with Jones intercepting the ball twice and Fish once. The Red Devils could've had twice that many had Jones, Mosteller and Jalen Medlock held on to the passes they almost intercepted.
The Red Devils got strong efforts out of Alex Zelaya and Ashton Cochran, which will help them compensate in the linebacker corps for the loss of defensive lineman Trevon Starr, who is no longer with the team a week after injuring his left shoulder in the scrimmage against Alcovy. Zelaya and Cochran are examples of what Myricks calls "grinders" — players the recruiting services may not go nuts over, but who make the kind of solid contributions that make the difference in winning and losing high school programs. The Red Devils have an abundance of capable players on that level.
The Wildcats got their only touchdown on a busted coverage, which allowed Ryan Kennemore to connect with Travis Booker for a 13-yard scoring pass with 7:57 to go in the first half. After that, they were forced to settle for a pair of Trey McDonald field goals.
Meanwhile, Henderson was making things happen. Besides his pick-six that gave the Red Devils a 14-0 lead with 2:29 left in the first quarter, his 47-yard reception from Josh Scott with 3:52 left in the second set up Jackson's third touchdown. Medlock cashed that in for 3-yard touchdown run and a 21-7 lead, but Henderson would score again, with his 25-yard scoring run putting the finishing touches on the rout.
"Anthony Henderson is dynamic," Myricks said.
The Jackson running game was solid, led by Alex Patrick's 73 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.
"It all started off at Monday practice," the junior running back said. "We've been working all summer just for this. Last year, they did what they had to do. This year, we're not letting it go. All the work we put in, we told ourselves, 'Ain't no team outworking us.' And that's what we did tonight. You see tonight, 34-13. I'm proud of my boys."
Now, they turn their attention to Mary Persons, a game for which neither side should lack motivation. The Red Devils have lost six straight meetings with the Bulldogs, with last season's 48-17 drubbing the most lopsided of the streak. The Bulldogs are coming off a 27-21 loss at Gainesville, but have counted on Jackson for a nearly automatic victory a lot longer than the last six games. Mary Persons has won three out of every four meetings and leads the all-time series 57-19. The Bulldogs have not started a season 0-2 since 2006. They haven't lost two in a row at home since 2010, although a Jackson win Friday would match that mark, since Mary Persons lost to Marist at home in last season's quarterfinals.
"I'd like to think we have a better chance than we've had in the past," Myricks said. "We've got a solid defense and a virgin offense. Hopefully, we can go down to that neck of the woods — it's going to be one heck of a ballgame — and take care of business."