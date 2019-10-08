Whether they meet in the last game of September or the first game in October, one thing is certain after Jackson plays Westside-Macon: The winner plays at home in the first playoff game in November. The loser never does.
In all likelihood, that's what's at stake again this week as the Red Devils prepare to visit the Seminoles at the Ed Defore Sports Complex in Macon. It will be Jackson's second trip to the stadium in three weeks, following its 25-20 loss to Howard there on Sept. 20.
There have been five Jackson-Westside games, coming around the same time each year from 2014 until now, and every single time the winner has finished no worse than second place in the region. The Red Devils even won the region in 2015, despite falling asleep and losing to Spencer, because they beat Westside and Peach County by a combined three points. And it very well could be a razor-thin margin that separates Jackson and Westside on Friday.
The Red Devils and Seminoles are both coming off hard-fought victories against Central-Macon, which clearly played both better than you'd expect out of an 0-6 team. Jackson took a two-touchdown lead and then held on for a 20-18 victory at home two weeks ago, while Westside endured a back-and-forth struggle before prevailing 24-20 last Friday.
One of the things that nearly undermined the Red Devils against Central was the presence of a dual-threat quarterback. By virtue of his sheer athleticism, Jalik Thomas rallied the Chargers back into a game they trailed by 14 points. Just when the Red Devils looked like they had him hemmed up, he'd escape and put together a big play.
"I think we gave up a third-and-20, gave up a fourth-and-20 —- that's what happens when you play an athletic quarterback," Jackson coach Dary Myricks said. "He gets out of the pocket and guys immediately want to come up and run and he'd dump it over the top. We had him on schedule and then the athleticism of the quarterback and some of the other guys showed up."
What Thomas did to the Red Devils should help them to get ready for Westside quarterback Victor Dixon Jr., who brings not only similar athletic skills but experience aplenty. This is his third season as the Seminoles' signal-caller and he is catching the eye of several colleges.
"He understands the high school football game a lot better now," Westside coach Sheddrick "Spoon" Risper told the Macon Telegraph. "The game is coming easy for him now."
Jackson's coaches had a chance to see Dixon complete 22 of 28 passes for 207 yards, including four for 67 yards and two touchdowns to speedster Jaylon Barden against Central. Chances are good that what they saw is what they'll get.
There is nothing easy about Westside for the Red Devils, nor has there ever been. They lost the last two meetings, both at Red Devil Hill, by an aggregate score of 68-14. Their two wins in five meetings came by single-digit margins.
The Red Devils hope to bring a little something extra into Friday's game. Speedy receiver Dennis Foster has missed a chunk of the season with a leg injury, but got limited exposure in the Central game.
"We got a chance to get Dennis some runs and see how he was doing," Myricks said.
If he's anywhere close to full strength after an extra week to get healthy, Foster will create opportunities that will make the Red Devils' offense that much more difficult to defend against.
This is precisely the game for which the Red Devils hoped a strong nonregion schedule — Locust Grove, Mary Persons and Howard, specifically — would prepare them. Back in 2016, Myricks called a 31-29 victory over Westside "my biggest win, without a doubt, hands down," and it was achieved without the benefit of error-free play. They overcame their miscues with speed, receivers making big plays and a solid running game. (Remember Ny'J Smith and Antavius Grier?) The Red Devils are equipped with similar talents in Foster, Alex Patrick and Anthony Henderson.
When Myricks was looking at the Red Devils' Region 4-AAA schedule before the season began, this game and the game against Peach County on Nov. 1 practically leaped off the page.
"It is a huge test because we play both games away," Myricks said. "We play Westside at Westside and we play Peach down in Fort Valley. If we could steal both of the games, then we're going to really be in the catbird seat because we'll be region champs. If we could steal one of those games, then we've got to be really happy with ourselves."