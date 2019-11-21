Butts County's Rec Force gymnastics team competed Nov. 17 in the Turkey Tumble meet in Woodstock, bringing home a first-place team finish and several first-place medals in individual events.
The competition consisted of vault, bars, beam and floor exercise. Each gymnast competed in their own age group at the level they qualified for.
The Rec Force level-one team placed first out of a number of teams competing. Coralyn Hinz placed first in the all-around competition with a 36.7 out of 40 points. A number of girls in level one also placed first in individual events.
In level two, Ali Raney placed first in the all-around competition with a 35.475 out of 40 points. Levels two, three, four, six and Excel Silver each had several girls placing first in individual events.
In level seven, Ellie Shearouse placed first in the all-around competition with a 35.575 out of 40 points and placed first in the rest of the events she competed in. In Excel Gold, Monique Beasley placed first in all events as well as winning in all-around competition with a 36.6 out of 40 points.