Jackson High School’s wrestling Red Devils are off to a good start early in the season.
On Nov. 12, participating in their first tournament of the season, the Archer Scramble at Archer High School, Red Devils Joshua Duncan, Riley Hanson, Kaden Barham, Javien McCall, and Carter Peisel all won gold meals.
On Nov. 18 Jackson hosted and won matches against Piedmont, Eagles Landing Christian and Central Macon on Nov. 18. And on Nov. 19, seniors Kenny Rivers and Elizardo Sans won first place in their weight classes at the Spartan Scramble at Greater Atlanta Christian.
Hosting matches on Nov. 18 against Piedmont, Eagles Landing Christian and Central Macon, Jackson was the only team able to completely fill its roster, and would have won every dual match due to forfeits. But Red Devil coach Travis Elrod and the coaches from the other schools worked out their problems.
“As coaches we came together and created as many even match-ups as possible between individual wrestlers and did not worry about team scores,” Elrod said. “This way all wrestlers, including second and third string wrestlers, could gain as much experience as possible which is important at this point in the season.”
Jackson had strong matches from its upper weight classes, with pins in nine straight classes. Winners included Mason VanLandingham, Hudson Griffin, Javier Reynolds, Elizardo Sanz, Brock Forrester, Javien McCall, Riley Hanson, Kenny Rivers, Jaison McCall, Joshua Duncan and Carter Peisel.
In addition to the coaching by Elrod, junior Carter Peisel also provided younger Red Devils with good tips and information for their matches. Elrod said Peisel is a leader on the team.
“He has risen to become a vocal leader, not only in voice, but also by example in practice and competition,” Elrod said.
Jackson hosted the Beautiful Butts County Thanksgiving Turkey Scrambler on Nov. 22, and will host the Battle for Jackson Lake on Nov. 29. Home matches are held at the Franklin Street Gymnasium.
