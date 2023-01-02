With the Jackson High School softball team finishing second in the state, and the volleyball and girls soccer teams earning repeat region titles, 2022 was an exciting year for high school sports in Butts County. Two Reeling Red Devils also competed in a national tournament, and Jackson athletes in 10 sports competed in state tournaments.

The following are the Top 5 sports moments of of 2022, followed by several honorable mentions.

