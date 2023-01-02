With the Jackson High School softball team finishing second in the state, and the volleyball and girls soccer teams earning repeat region titles, 2022 was an exciting year for high school sports in Butts County. Two Reeling Red Devils also competed in a national tournament, and Jackson athletes in 10 sports competed in state tournaments.
The following are the Top 5 sports moments of of 2022, followed by several honorable mentions.
No. 1: Lady Devils second in the state in softball
A year after going 0-2 in their first trip to the Elite 8 in the AAA state softball tournament, the Jackson Lady Devils went 4-2 and finished in second place. Their only losses came to the Wesleyan Lady Wolves, who were ranked first in Class AAA and won their second state title in a row.
Jackson made it to the Elite 8 by finishing second in Region 2-AAA and winning its super-regional, defeating top-ranked Long County and Thomasville.
No. 2: Lady Devils win fourth consecutive volleyball region title
Jackson High clinched its fourth consecutive Region 2-AAA volleyball title, defeating the Lady Bulldogs of Mary Persons 3-0 in the region finals.
The Lady Devils also kept their region winning streak alive. The last time Jackson lost a region match was in the championship finals against Pike County in 2018. Since then they have accumulated 44 straight wins (29 regular season and 15 tournament wins).
The Jackson Lady Devils defeated the Lady Cougars of Crisp County, 3-1, in the first round of the state volleyball playoffs, but their state championship run ended in the Sweet 16 as they lost, 3-0, at home against a very talented and well-coached St. Vincent team from Savannah.
No. 3: Jackson girls win second consecutive soccer region title
Despite playing a rough game away from home, the Jackson Lady Devils never lost their composure and kept their goal in sight, defeating Pike County 2-0 to claim their second Region 2-AAA soccer championship in a row.
The Lady Devils won their first round state playoff game, defeating Thomson 14-0. They advanced to the Elite 8 by defeating Coahalla Creek in the second round, 6-0. But their third trip in four years to the Elite 8 ended with a 10-0 loss to the defending AAA champion Westminster.
No. 4: Reeling Red Devils send six to state, two to national tournaments
In their first season in the GHSA Bass Fishing League, the Jackson Reeling Red Devils qualified three teams of fishermen as state qualifiers, with one team also qualifying for the national championship.
Waylon Witcher and Colby Nail qualified for state in the second tournament at Lake Oconee. Kason Ingram and Kevin Miller, and Brayden Smith and Blake Wood qualified for state in the third tournament at West Point Lake.
All six students represented Jackson at the state tournament on at Clarks Hill Lake. Ingram and Miller also qualified for the High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship and traveled to Florence, Ala., in June to fish Lake Pickwick and Lake Wilson in the national championship.
No. 5: Trio of Red Devils finish ninth in Class AAA State Track and Field Championships
With just three athletes representing them, the Jackson Red Devils took ninth place in team scoring out of the 109 teams that sent athletes to the GHSA Class AAA State Track and Field Championships in Carrollton.
Carlos Barlow, Okemus Grier and Dawson Livingston represented Jackson, with Barlow and Livingston competing in two events each, and Grier competing in one, with all three medaling in their competitions. At the state meet, the top eight finishers in each event medaled and received points toward the team scoring.
Honorable Mention:
Jackson Red Devil junior wrestler Elizardo Sanz, who won his weight class in the Area Traditional Wrestling Tournament, finished in foirth place in the 170-pound weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Tournamen♦ t at Lumpkin High School in Dahlonega and advanced to the state tournament at the Macon Coliseum.
♦ For the second consecutive year, the Jackson Red Devils’ soccer season ended on the road in the first round of the state playoffs by a score of 2-1. Last season it was to Windsor Forest in Savannah, and this year it was to Morgan County in Madison. Jackson finished fourth in Region 2-AAA.
♦ The Jackson Red Devils clinched a berth in the state football playoffs for the second straight year with a 48-34 win over Pike County Friday night. They lost to Thomasville in the first round of the state playoffs.
♦ For the second year in a row, the Jackson Red Devils cross country team headed to the state Class AAA cross country meet in Carrolton. At the region meet, held at Jackson’s home turf of Dauset Trails Nature Center, Derrick Adams, Santiago Reynolds, Javier Reynolds, T.J. White and Princeton Radford propelled the Red Devils to a second-place finish behind Pike County.
The girls team also qualified for the state tournament by finishing in third place, led by Brionna Abercrombie and Isabella Lee. Saylor Benson, Layna Deraney and Ava Blythe also had gutsy runs to help the team. But the Lady Devils did not compete in the state tournament due to scheduling conflicts.
