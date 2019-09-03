FORSYTH — Jackson rediscovered the recipe for heartbreak Friday at Dan Pitts Stadium: Give Mary Persons all it can handle while also giving the Bulldogs just enough of what they needed to get by.
Despite rallying from a 22-point deficit in a game that seemed destined for overtime, the Red Devils lost their seventh consecutive Backyard Brawl because they couldn’t contain Enrico Harden when they needed to — with 19 seconds left — and because they gift-wrapped too many get-out-of-jail-free cards for their archrival tormentors.
The 36-29 defeat taught the Red Devils afresh how much more painful it is to come close than to get blown out. When they trailed 29-7 with 4:14 left in the third quarter, they felt the dull ache of missed opportunity building. When they stomped back into a 29-all tie with 5:09 left, raising their hopes with the Bulldogs all wobbly and staggering, with the Jackson fans in full-throated roar, with even Dylan Cody getting a leaping 23-yard catch for a first down, it seemed like the prelude to the kind of historic victory you see only in the movies.
When it turned into nothing more than a cruel tease, as Harden burst the bubble on a 41-yard run on fourth-and-1 immediately after Jackson called timeout with 29 seconds left, it hurt more than the multitude of cramps they suffered all night. Simply put, it stung like a bee, a scorpion and a jellyfish, all rolled into one.
“This loss stings like no other loss, you know, losing to Mary Persons,” said Jackson’s Dary Myricks, whose team fell to 19-58 against the Bulldogs all time, including 0-7 in his tenure as head coach. “Man, I’m proud of the fight these kids showed. But we just made too many mistakes. They won the game, but we gave them a lot. We gave the ball back to them in the beginning when we had the momentum. It’s hard to do when you’re at home and it’s impossible to do when you’re on the road. You don’t want to give the home team any more advantages than they already have.”
Though it’s not a region game and often contests between teams in different classes are left tied, the schools had agreed beforehand to play overtime if necessary. Nineteen seconds short of necessary left the Red Devils with only a moral victory, which doesn’t count in the standings.
“You don’t want moral victories, but the truth of the matter is it’s a part of the game,” Myricks said. “The fight, the grit, the determination are some things we have to take with us for the rest of the year.”
Harden, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior, was the difference-maker with 222 all-purpose yards — 144 yards on 13 carries and 78 yards on two catches.
“Coaching is sometimes just having that extraordinary guy, and that guy was extraordinary,” Myricks said. “He’s a heck of a football player. He hurt us, I don’t know, four or five times.”
Though Harden was a thorn in Jackson’s side all night, he would’ve been less of a pain if the Red Devils hadn’t given the Bulldogs so many breaks. Mary Persons went three and out on its first possession, but got the ball back immediately when it recovered a muffed punt. Harden scored three plays later, on a 26-yard run with 8:44 left in the first quarter. Julian Rivera’s extra-point try bounced off the right post and the Bulldogs settled for a 6-0 advantage. William Stewart added a 20-yard touchdown run a little over two minutes later, but the Bulldogs’ continued inability to tack on extra points — this time on a failed two-point conversion pass — kept them within range, even as they led 12-0.
The Red Devils looked like they were about to get back into the game but fumbled on a first-and-goal play at the Mary Persons 15. Again, three plays later, Harden caught a 77-yard touchdown pass from Malikk Harris, and instead of the Red Devils being in a one-score game, they were down by three scores at 19-0 after only one quarter.
Alex Patrick brought Jackson back to within 19-7 on a fourth-and-goal touchdown from the 2, but the Red Devils missed another opportunity when Peyton Zimmerman’s 29-yard field goal try was blocked in the final minute before halftime. After Rivera kicked a 33-yard field goal midway through the third quarter, another Red Devils mistake — a fumble, picked up by Andre Jackson and returned 43 yards for a touchdown — gave the Bulldogs a 29-7 lead.
The Red Devils had to rely a little more on their running game because their passing options were limited with deep-threat receiver Dennis Foster on crutches on the sideline. He might be ready for Jackson’s next game, Sept. 13 at Red Devil Hill against Strong Rock Christian.
“With him, we’re a different ball team,” Myricks said. “With him, we’re a different team on offense.”
But in between Patrick’s four touchdowns, they found big plays from little-used sources — most notably, Cody, who is listed as a middle linebacker and guard, but not a receiver. The 6-1 junior kissed his helmet on the sideline after making his catch. His reception kept alive the drive that brought the Red Devils to within 29-21.
“Dylan Cody did a great job of bringing that ball in,” Myricks said. “I think he surprised the heck out of everybody in the stands. His concentration was great. He got super pumped and excited and got everybody else excited.”
If that didn’t get them excited, the Red Devils’ recovery of the ball after a pooch kick lit a fire under them with 7:58 to go. That paid handsomely when Patrick scored with 5:09 to go and then Anthony Henderson found his way into the end zone for the two-point conversion, bringing the Red Devils into a 29-all tie. Disaster struck, but Myricks tried to take some things from the game that could bolster their position when Region 4-AAA play ends and the playoffs begin.
“We played freshmen and those kids fought,” he said. “If we keep working, I’ve got to get these kids to believe that they can be clicking and ticking in November.”