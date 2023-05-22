When the Jackson Red Devils took the field for football spring practice several weeks ago, they did so under a new head coach.
Christopher (Chris) Henderson, who was Jackson’s defensive backs coach from 2016-2019, was named the new head football coach on Mar. 14. Henderson is returning to Jackson after having been defensive coordinator at Spalding High School in Griffin for three years.
Henderson is filling the head coaching vacancy created earlier this year when 10-year head coach Dary Myricks was promoted to assistant principal at Jackson.
Henderson said last week that spring practice has gone well for his players.
“The guys have been making some big strides,” said Henderson. “We’ve gotten better and better every day. We’ve got a very young group, but we’ve been getting physical every day. We’ve been in full pads pretty much every day and it seems like the guys are growing the love the environment we’re setting for them. The guys are buying in and working pretty hard for us.”
About 75 players, mostly rising 10th through 12th graders, are participating in spring practice.
“We’re still missing a lot of the eighth-graders because of the transition from middle school to high school,” said Henderson, “but hopefully we’ll get those guys during the summer, which is really the most important time — get them in the summer, get them in the weight room, and get them acclimated to how we operate.”
Henderson has been busy building his coaching staff, keeping some current assistant coaches and bringing others in. He said the Red Devils will have a new look next fall.
“The coaches have been doing a great job,” said Henderson. “I think we’ve got the right people here for what our kids need.
“We are having a totally new scheme on offense and a totally new scheme on defense,” he added. “Especially on defense. We’re changing the whole scheme all the way around. Special teams, defensively and offensively, we’re going to be running a totally different scheme than what you’ve seen in the past.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jackson held its spring game this past Friday, with Henderson opting to keep it in-house.
“For me my first year, it was more important for us to focus on us, rather than playing somebody else,” he said. “The opponent for this spring was the ‘Man in the Mirror.’ Like once you beat the ‘Man in the Mirror,’ then you can start taking on facets and trying to beat other people. That’s what we’ve been harping on all spring — focusing on us and making sure who we are, develop our own identify, and just building that competitive environment for our kids.”
Admission to the spring game was a $10 donation, or donation of a case of water, case of Powerade, or case of detergent, things Henderson said are needed to keep the program going, but that no one really thinks about.
“I’m one of those coaches that we wash our kids’ clothes every day,” he said. “We want to let them know that we want to run a first class program, so we wash our clothes every day. Especially post-COVID, we want to make sure kids are healthy and clean and that will add up for the program when you do that every day.
“We also have a new saying, ‘Protect the Hill,’” added Henderson. “That doesn’t just go for football. Red Devil Hill is legendary. It has been here for a while, it is historic and a monument in Jackson. So when we talk about ‘Protect the Hill,’ we’re talking about protecting the hill in the classroom, protect the hill when you’re at home with your family, protect the hill when you’re in school with the way you carry yourself. Everything we do, we want to protect the hill. It is way bigger than football when it comes to that saying.”
Jackson will also host a 7-on-7 challenge for defensive backs and receivers, and a Big Man challenge for linemen on Wednesday, June 14, at the athletic complex behind Jackson High School.
“The Big Man challenge is some competitive drills for linemen,” said Henderson. “At the end of the day, everybody works on 7-on-7, but we kind of forget about our big guys, and those are the most important people on the field. If you don’t have big guys that can play, you can pack it up and go home. So we just want to make sure we include those guys in everything we do, especially as young as we are. Every rep they get is going to count.”
Jackson’s fall season begins with a controlled scrimmage against Baldwin on Aug. 11. The season opens on Aug. 26 with the Red Devils hosting Lovejoy.
It doesn’t get any easier from there, as Jackson faces Ola, Union Grove, Lamar County, Sandy Creek, and Douglass of Atlanta before beginning their Region 2-AAA competition against Mary Persons, Upson-Lee, Pike County and Peach County.
“We’ve got one of the toughest schedules in 3-A, but it is what it is,” said Henderson. “We’ve got to come out and play and have got to be ready. That’s my job — to get these guys ready to play.”
Recommended for you
ON THE MARKET: Come home to resort-style amenities in a countryside setting at Traditions of Braselton
Peggy Slappey Properties welcomes you back to Traditions of Braselton, where NSC Builders is now offering gorgeous new homes at competitive prices along with fantastic, resort-style amenities. Located in Jefferson, Traditions is a well-established swim, tennis, and golf community close to sc… Click for more.ON THE MARKET: Come home to resort-style amenities in a countryside setting at Traditions of Braselton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.