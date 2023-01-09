The wrestling Red Devils of Jackson High School qualified for the sectional duals tournament at Gilmer High School on Jan. 14 by finishing fourth in the area duals that took place on Jan. 7 at Pike County High School.

The duals tournament is a team competition with each wrestler’s score being added to determine team scores. The top teams in the sectional duals move on to the state AAA duals at Stephens High School in Toccoa on Jan. 21.

