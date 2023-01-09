The wrestling Red Devils of Jackson High School qualified for the sectional duals tournament at Gilmer High School on Jan. 14 by finishing fourth in the area duals that took place on Jan. 7 at Pike County High School.
The duals tournament is a team competition with each wrestler’s score being added to determine team scores. The top teams in the sectional duals move on to the state AAA duals at Stephens High School in Toccoa on Jan. 21.
The traditional tournament, which will take place in February, consists of each wrestler competing individually.
The Red Devils only took three days off over the holiday break, practicing and competed in three tournaments. Here are the results:
East Metro Varsity Tournament, Monroe Area High School, Dec. 21-22:
• Riley Hanson — Runner-up
• Kenny Rivers — 5th place
• Jaison McCall — 5th place
East Metro JV Tournament, Monroe Area High Schoo, Dec. 21-22:
• Joshua Duncan — Runner-up
• Javien McCall — Runner-up
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
• Luke Bledsoe — Runner-up
• Knowlen Jones — 3rd place
Northside Columbus Christmas Classic, Dec. 28-29:
• Joshua Duncan — Runner-up
• Elizardo Sanz — Runner-up
• Jaison McCall — 3rd place
• Braydon Sokol — 4th place
• Carter Peisel — 4th palce
• Draven Beck — 4th place