The Jackson High Reelin’ Red Devils, in only their second year of existence, had all three teams finish with fish caught in the third Georgia High School Bass Fishing Championship on May 20 at Clarks Hill Lake in Thomson.
The state champions were Bryson Dover and Angel Cornejo of the Lanier Longhorns. A total of 63 schools and 108 boats, including three teams from Jackson, made the finals from four qualifying tournaments.
The 2023 season started Jan. 21 on Lake Seminole, with the Red Devil team of Gage Greene and Carson Lamb finishing 16th. In the state championship, Greene and Lamb finished 67th, catching three bass weighing a total of 4.10 pounds.
At the West Point Lake qualifier on Mar. 18, the teams of Brayden Smith and Corbin Presley, and Carson Smith and Gavin Bell, qualified for the state championship. Smith and Presley finished 14th in the qualifier, and finished tied for 71st in the state championship, landing three bass weighing a total of 3.13 pounds. Smith and Bell finished 27th in the qualifier and finished 84th in the championship, catching one bass weighing 1.14 pounds.
Of the 108 teams competing, 87 caught bass, while 19 went home empty-handed.
The fishing season for Jackson isn’t over, as seven teams qualified to take part in the GA Bass Nation High School State Championship on June 9-10 at Lake Eufaula in Eufaula, Ala.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
• Gage Greene and Carson Lamb
• Jameson Swords and Haden Richards
• Weston Raney and Cameron Sampson
• Kason Ingram and Kevin Miller
• Carson Smith and Gavin Bell
• Brayden Smith and Corbin Presley
• Destiny Lamb and Joshua Gentle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.