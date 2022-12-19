A total of 15 Jackson High School Red Devils were named to the 2-AAA All-Region football teams, with senior Carlos Barlow being named the Athlete of the Year.

Jackson ended the season with an overall record of 5-6 and a region record of 2-2. The Red Devils finished fourth in 2-AAA and went to the state playoffs for the second straight year, losing to Thomasville in the first round, 42-21.

