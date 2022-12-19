A total of 15 Jackson High School Red Devils were named to the 2-AAA All-Region football teams, with senior Carlos Barlow being named the Athlete of the Year.
Jackson ended the season with an overall record of 5-6 and a region record of 2-2. The Red Devils finished fourth in 2-AAA and went to the state playoffs for the second straight year, losing to Thomasville in the first round, 42-21.
Barlow did it all for Jackson, playing quarterback, running back, receiver, defensive back and special teams.
The following are the Red Devils named to the first and second all-region teams along with the honorable mentions:
• Averie Bennett - Defensive Line
• Arlando Jester - Defensive Line
• Kemari Lamar - Defensive Line
• Nakeyviean Lyons - Linebacker
• Marco Barlow - Defensive Back
• Logan Cagle - Offensive Line
• Chance Goddin - Wide Receiver
• Jeshua Hosford - Quarterback
• Gavin Stewart - Offensive Line
• Okemus Grier - Wide Receiver
• Camari Edwards - Defensive Line
• Liam Harland - Offensive Line
• Khailyn Sims - Running Back
• Kagan Scott - Defensive Line
