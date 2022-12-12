DSC_3256 Riley Hanson, 256, Soph.jpg

Jackson High sophomore wrestler Riley Hanson (gray tunic) gets the upper hand against an opponent from Piedmont earlier this season. Hanson won second place at the Mustang Scramble at Ola on Dec. 3 and finished with a 4-1 record at the Westminster Duals on Dec. 10.

 Photo: Larry Stanford

The Jackson Red Devil wrestling team continues to improve and prepare for the state qualifying duals in January. After 10 wrestlers posted good results at the Mustang Scramble at Ola on Dec. 3, Jackson won two team matches at the Westminster Duals on Dec. 10.

Mustang Scramble

