The Jackson Red Devil wrestling team continues to improve and prepare for the state qualifying duals in January. After 10 wrestlers posted good results at the Mustang Scramble at Ola on Dec. 3, Jackson won two team matches at the Westminster Duals on Dec. 10.
♦ Riley Hanson, 2nd, 126 lbs.
♦ Javier Reynolds, 2nd, 150 lbs.
♦ Elizardo Sans, 2nd, 175 lbs.
♦ Joshua Duncan, 3rd, 120 lbs.
♦ Kagan Scott, 3rd, 215 lbs.
♦ Catherine DeCesare, 2nd, 100 lbs.
Braden Sokol, 1st, 132 lbs.
Javier McCall, 1st, 190 lbs.
Jaison McCall, 2nd, 126 lbs.
The Red Devils went into the duals short-handed, as they were missing wrestling in five of the 14 weight classes due to illnesses and injuries, but still fought hard and came away with two team victories and three team losses. Jackson defeated Pace Academy, 48-36, and Mt. Vernon Presbyterian, 42-42 (Jackson won by having more wins by pin fall). The Red Devils lost to Forsyth Central, 45-30, Commerce, 48-27, and Lanier, 54-42.
Coach Travis Elrod said highlights from the tournament included:
♦ Senior Elizardo Sans going 5-0, with all his wins coming by pin fall in the first minute of the first period.
♦ Senior Kenny Rivers having a strong performance and going 4-1.
♦ Sophomore Riley Hanson also doing well and going 4-1.
♦ Junior Hudson Griffin, in his first year as a high school wrestler, getting a win by pin fall in the final match against Mt. Vernon to secure the win.
Jackson traveled to Forsyth on Dec. 13 for the Mary Person Duals. They will travel to Berkmar High School in Lilburn on Dec. 16-17 for the Berkmar Tournament, and to Monroe on Dec. 21-22 for the East Metro Tournament at Monroe Area High School.