Displaying their Georgia Dugout Club awards are (left to right) Rhett Carroll, named AAA Assistant Coach of the Year, Katelyn Flanders, named AAA Player of the Year, and Nicole Bailey, named AAA Coach of the Year and also receiving an award for her 100th career win as a head coach.

Jackson High School softball coach Nicole Bailey was named the AAA Coach of the Year by the Georgia Dugout Club at an awards ceremony on Dec. 10.

Assistant softball coach Rhett Carroll was named the AAA Assistant Coach of the Year, and senior pitcher Katelyn Flanders was named the AAA Player of the Year. The Dugout Club presents the awards to the coaches and players who played in the state championship game.

