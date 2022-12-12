Jackson High School softball coach Nicole Bailey was named the AAA Coach of the Year by the Georgia Dugout Club at an awards ceremony on Dec. 10.
Assistant softball coach Rhett Carroll was named the AAA Assistant Coach of the Year, and senior pitcher Katelyn Flanders was named the AAA Player of the Year. The Dugout Club presents the awards to the coaches and players who played in the state championship game.
Bailey was also presented with a plaque commemorating her 100th career win as a head softball coach. She achieved that win on Aug. 24 with a victory over Upson-Lee.
In only her second year at Jackson, Bailey led the Lady Devils to the Class AAA state finals. Jackson finished the regular season in second place in Region 2-AAA. The team won its Super Regional to advance to the Elite 8 tournament in Columbus.
The Lady Devils went 4-2 at the state tourney and finished in second. Their only losses came to the Wesleyan Lady Wolves, who were ranked No. 1 in the state and won their second state title in a row. Jackson finished the season with a record of 21-12-2.
Bailey was the head coach for the Lady Pirates of Brunswick High School in 2019 and 2020, and prior to that, was the head coach for the Hampton Lady Hornets in Henry County from 2015 to 2018.
In 2018 she led the Lady Hornets to the school’s first region title in any sport (Hampton opened in 2014) and third place in the state playoffs. She was also named the GACA (Georgia Athletics Coaches Association) Region 4-AAAA Coach of the Year.
Rhett Carroll is a 2015 graduate of Jackson High School, where he was a standout baseball player. He graduated from Gordon State College in 2020 and came back to his hometown to teach and coach. He is an assistant coach for the Red Devils in both baseball and softball.
He thanked Bailey for the opportunity to coach the Lady Devils with her.
“I owe a huge thank you to Coach Nicole Bailey for allowing me to be by her side and work as hard as we can for our program,” Carroll said in a Facebook post. “What a year it was for Jackson High School softball. It was a pleasure to coach under the head coach of the year in AAA and to watch our girls take our school to a point the program has never been before.”
Senior Katelyn Flanders has been a starting pitcher for the Lady Devils for the past three years. She helped lead Jackson to the Elite 8 last year, and again this year. Flanders was named the Region 2-AAA Pitcher of the Year in 2021 and the 2-AAA Player of the Year in 2022, and can now add being named the AAA Player of the Year by the Georgia Dugout Club to her resume.