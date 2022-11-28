Jackson High School senior kicker Peyton Zimmerman has been chosen to play in the inaugural 2022 Gametime Senior Bowl, to be held Jan. 27, 2023, at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Ariz.
“I am so honored and excited to be picked to play in the 2022 Senior Bowl in Arizona,” Zimmerman said.
The Gametime Senior Bowl is presented by Gametime Recruiting and Consulting, which seeks to connect athletes, prepare students, and foster opportunities in the college recruiting process. CEO/Founder Rodney Cox grew up in California and earned a scholarship to play football for Arizona State University while earning a bachelor of arts in education. After graduation, Cox played arena football for the Green Bay Blizzards, and is now actively involved in high school athletics through coaching, volunteer opportunities, and student-athlete mentorships.
Cox’s passion to assist high school student-athletes to play at the next level began in 2016 when he was introduced to sports recruiting. Within two years, Cox contributed to more than 40 collegiate student-athlete success stories at various levels — Divison I-III, NAIA, and Junior/Community College.
