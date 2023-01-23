The Jackson High School wrestling team went up to Gilmer County for the state preliminary duals on Jan. 14.
There, the team defeated Monroe High School in the first round, 50-27, and then fell to Gilmer in a hard-fought match in the finals.
The runner-up finish ended the dual season with a top 16 finish in Class AAA. The traditional tournament, which will take place in February, consists of each wrestler competing individually, rather than as a member of the team.
