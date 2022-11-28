With new coaches for both the Red Devils and Lady Devils, the Jackson basketball teams are off to slow starts, still looking for their first wins of the season.
Jackson hosted Lamar County on Nov. 29, and will host Central Macon on Dec. 6.
Boys team
The Jackson boys team is coached this year by Ed Snell. With many of the Red Devil basketball players also playing football up through the end of the season in the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 11, they didn’t have much time to practice as a team, and it showed in their first game a week later against Griffin, losing on the road, 82-38.
But the Red Devils improved their game on Nov. 22, losing on the road by just four points to Mt. Zion, 68-64. And they continued to show promise even as they dropped their third game on Nov. 26, losing to South Atlanta, 71-62.
Girls team
The Jackson girls team is coached this year by Lteisha Collins. The boys and girls teams started out the season playing different opponents, with the Lady Devils dropping their only game played thus far on the road against Gainesville on Nov. 19, 68-42.
