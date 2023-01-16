DSC_7244.JPG

Aiden Reyes (left ,white shirt) heads downfield with the ball against Morgan County in the state playoffs last year, as teammate Peyton Zimmerman follows. Reyes and Zimmerman are two of five seniors expected to help lead the Red Devils this season.

 Photo: Larry Stanford

Following a successful first season under new head coach Shaun Guillory’s guidance, the Jackson High boys soccer team is looking to advance further into the state playoffs.

Last year, the Red Devils finished fourth in Region 2-AAA and lost to Morgan County in the first round of the state playoffs. It was the second consecutive year that Jackson lost in the first round.

