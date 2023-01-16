Following a successful first season under new head coach Shaun Guillory’s guidance, the Jackson High boys soccer team is looking to advance further into the state playoffs.
Last year, the Red Devils finished fourth in Region 2-AAA and lost to Morgan County in the first round of the state playoffs. It was the second consecutive year that Jackson lost in the first round.
But with only two seniors graduating, Guillory is returning this spring with a veteran squad of players.
“Our numbers are pretty solid and I anticipate us doing well for both varsity and JV,” Guillory said. “Last season our JV team ended up with the third-place trophy in the area tournament and our varsity squad made it to the playoffs but lost a heartbreaker to Morgan County in the last two minutes by a score of 2-1.
“After that game I told our players that the preparation for the next season began the day after that game ended. Most of the team would be returning for this upcoming season as I only lost two seniors (one starter and one reserve), so believe me when I tell you expectations are high.
“My assistant coach Kenneth Sackett and I have spent a great deal of time in the off season trying to determine how best we can approach the upcoming season and maximize this team’s potential,” Guillory continued. “This is just my second year at Jackson. Coming in as a new coach, trying to install a new system and new ways, there was a lot of growing to do on my part and the players.
“This season I believe that we truly understand each other and know what to expect and I feel that I fully have their support in trusting the process and sharing in my vision for this team.”
Guillory brought 17 years of coaching experience at high schools in Clayton and Henry counties with him. Graduating from LSU in 2001, he moved to Georgia and began his teaching and coaching career at Lovejoy High as the assistant girls soccer coach for three years. Guillory also coached at Mundy’s Mill High School.
In 2010 he became the assistant boys soccer coach at Eagle’s Landing High School and was there for two years, then became the boys soccer coach at Hampton High School.
With region realignments having shrunk 2-AAA to just five teams, Guillory believes there is an opportunity this season for his Red Devils to win a region championship. He’s preparing his squad for that chance by getting them some tough non-region competition early in the season.
“In addition to the unique challenge of playing in a smaller region, we will also be facing competition that we haven’t in the past, playing teams like Eastside, Hampton High (his former team), and one of the best and perennial playoff teams in the state in Starr’s Mill High,” Guillory said. “The coach of Starr’s Mill, Aaron Buck, is a friend and the individual responsible for starting my soccer coaching career as I served as his assistant at Lovejoy High back in 2003. That’s what also makes this season so special because it marks 20 years since I first stepped on the pitch.”
“As I’ve told my players at the outset of this season, while I respect each and every opponent on our schedule, not one of them scares me because I know the caliber of team I have,” Guillory said. “We showed flashes of how good we can be going on a seven-game winning streak early last season, but we also dropped several games to close out our season and as players and coaches we have to do a great deal of self-reflection to ensure that we can be the team I know that we’re capable of being.
“My mantra this season is ‘#March2Mercer’ because that’s where the AAA state championship will be. It’s a short drive away in what feels like our own back yard and I see no reason why this Red Devil squad can’t be there.”
Leading the Red Devils this season will be seniors Chance Goddin, Landon Lunsford, Aiden Reyes, Chase Still and Peyton Zimmerman. This is their fourth year of playing varsity soccer and Guillory wants them to both go out on top and leave a legacy behind for their younger teammates to aspire to.
“I know that we have to win the mental game first before we can even attempt to win the one on the field,” Guillory said. “We know that the eyes of many will be on us this season because we have so many returning players — several who made the all-region team last season — so we can ill afford to have any let downs that keep us short of accomplishing our ultimate goal. Ideally I would love for our JV squad to win the first-place trophy in the area tournament this season and for our varsity to hoist both the region and state championship trophies, but it will all come down to what version of us shows up.
“The onus is on us as coaches to continue to put the right pieces in the right places and my hope is that the players rise to the occasion and play the brand of soccer I know whole-heartedly that they can. If they can do that, then I know that we will have a successful season and I can’t wait to get it started!”
