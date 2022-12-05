The Jackson High boys basketball team won its first basketball game of the season on Nov. 29, beating the Lamar County Trojans at home, 63-59.
For coach Ed Snell, it was also his first win as a head coach.
“It sounds weird because I’ve been coaching for so long,” Snell told Chad Feltman of K13 Media. “But it was tough. We talked pre-game about how we had to play and we found a way to do it, but it was tough. Lamar was a great opponent. They were scrappy and kept fighting, their coach did a real good job with those kids.”
Jackson jumped out to a 7-0 lead and built a lead of 11 at one point in the first half before the Trojans began whittling the score down. Jackson led at the half, but Lamar took a 2-point lead in the second half before the Red Devils came back to take the lead again, with Caleb Head sinking a pair of free throws near the end of the game to ice it for Jackson.
Snell said it was a good experience his players needed and can build on.
“It was good for our kids to take a lead, then have it dwindle, then be able to bounce back and finish the game,” said Snell.
The Jackson girls team is still looking for its first win of the season as the team fell to the Lady Trojans, 49-34.
Jackson hosts Central Macon on Wednesday, Dec. 7, with the girls starting at 6 p.m. and the boys following at 7:30 p.m.
