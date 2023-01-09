The Jackson High School boys basketball team defeated the Spalding Jaguars from Griffin in their last game of 2022 on Dec. 30 by five points, 63-58.
In their first two games of 2023, the Red Devils fell to both of their neighbors, Spalding and Griffin, by identical 59-54 scores. The Jaguars got their revenge on Jan. 6, while the Griffin Bears took the Red Devils down on Jan. 7,
Jackson is currently 6-10 on the season. They face their first region competition on Jan. 10 when they travel to Thomaston to take on Upson-Lee. The Knights are currently 10-4.
Following that game, the Red Devils will have 10 days to prepare for their next opponent, Peach County, hosting them in another region match on Friday, Jan. 20. On Saturday, Jan. 21, Mary Persons visits Jackson for a region contest.
The Jackson High girls team is 6-7 on the season. They showed only one game on their schedule last week, against Spalding on Jan. 6, and the final score was not posted. They will face the same region schedule as the Red Devils.