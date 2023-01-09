DSC_3636.JPG

Jackson High's Zack Benton (3) drives up against Central Macon earlier this season.

 Photo: Larry Stanford

The Jackson High School boys basketball team defeated the Spalding Jaguars from Griffin in their last game of 2022 on Dec. 30 by five points, 63-58.

In their first two games of 2023, the Red Devils fell to both of their neighbors, Spalding and Griffin, by identical 59-54 scores. The Jaguars got their revenge on Jan. 6, while the Griffin Bears took the Red Devils down on Jan. 7,

