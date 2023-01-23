One of the advantages of being in a five-team region such as Region 2-AAA is that you always have a good chance of advancing to the state playoffs because you only need to be better than one team.
The top four teams from each region advance.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
One of the advantages of being in a five-team region such as Region 2-AAA is that you always have a good chance of advancing to the state playoffs because you only need to be better than one team.
The top four teams from each region advance.
That may be the case for both the Jackson Red Devils and the Lady Devils on the basketball court. Both teams are currently1-2 in the region, which is good enough at the moment for third place on the boys side and fourth place for the girls, since both Pike County teams are currently winless in the region.
Both Jackson teams lost their first two region games to Upson-Lee and Peach County, but both won their first region games against Mary Persons.
The Jackson boys team entered the week 7-12 overall and 1-2 in region play. They fell in Thomaston to Upson-Lee, 61-53, on Jan. 10, and at home to Peach County, 58-43, on Jan. 20. The Red Devils won their first region contest on Jan. 21, defeating their archrivals, the Mary Persons Bulldogs, 73-69.
Currently Upson-Lee is in first place in 2-AAA with a perfect 4-0 record. Peach County is in second place with a 3-1 mark, while Jackson and Mary Persons are tied for third with 1-2 records (although Jackson holds the edge by having defeated Mary Persons). Pike County is winless on the season with an 0-16 record, and winless in 2-AAA with an 0-3 mark.
The Jackson girls are 8-9 overall and 1-2 in region play. They fell in Thomaston to Upson-Lee by two points, 51-49, on Jan. 10, and at home to Peach County, 56-40, on Jan. 20. The Lady Devils defeated the Mary Persons Lady Bulldogs at home on Jan. 21, 48-41.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Entering the week, Peach County is in first place in 2-AAA with a 3-0 record. Mary Persons sits in second with a 2-1 mark, while Upson-Lee is in third at 2-2, and Jackson is in fourth at 1-2. Pike County is 3-13 overall and 0-3 in the region.
The schedule for the rest of the upcoming region games are:
• Jan. 27 - Upson-Lee, home
• Jan. 31 - Mary Persons, away
• Feb. 7 - Peach County, away
• Feb. 10 - Pike County, home
Stacker compiled data from the National Safety Council to assess the risk of dying from various different causes in the United States. Click for more.24 causes of death—and how likely they are to happen
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.