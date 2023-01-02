The Jackson High School girls and boys basketball teams didn’t get the same holiday break as their classmates. Instead, they played two more regular season games and several tournament games.
The boys went 2-3 and the girls went 1-2 with one score unavailable.
The Jackson boys hosted the Locust Grove Wildcats on Dec. 22, losing a close game 50-46. On Dec. 23, the team traveled to McDonough to face the Union Grove Wolverines, falling 57-48.
The Red Devils took on the Trojans of Lamar County in the first round of a holiday tournament, coming out on top, 71-57. Jackson and Lamar County have faced off three times already this year, with Jackson winning all three contests.
In the second round of the tournament, the Red Devils went up against the Eagles of Northside (Warner Robins), falling 65-39. They redeemed themselves in their third tournament game, defeating Spalding 63-58.
The girls team hosted Locust Grove on Dec. 22, with Jackson High winning 43-40. Facing Union Grove in McDonough on Dec. 23, they fell 69-32.
The first round of a holiday tournament was a match between devils, as the Jackson Lady Red Devils took on the Manchester Lady Blue Devils. Manchester came out on top 50-45.
In the second round, Jackson took on the Lady Wildcats of Locust Grove again, but the final score was not posted.
Jackson hosts Spalding on Jan. 6 and Griffin on Jan. 7, then travels to Thomaston to take on Upson-Lee in their first Region 2-AAA game on Jan. 10.