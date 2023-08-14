The unforgiving heat that turned their home field into a sauna for the controlled scrimmage against Baldwin only makes the Red Devils determined to be one of the best conditioned teams in the state.
They’re not there yet.
“I thought defensively we played well,” head coach Chris Henderson said, “until we got gassed.”
Several players suffered from cramps in the 21-7 defeat. The fatigue was apparent in the second quarter, when Baldwin scored all three of its touchdowns in a 7 1/2-minute span and the halftime break couldn’t arrive fast enough for the Red Devils.
“We’ve just got to get in better shape,” Henderson said. “If we get in better shape conditioning-wise, I think we’ll be fine. At the end of the day, you’ve got to be able to play four quarters. It’s who lasts the longest. It’s about who’s blocking, who’s tackling and who sprints to the football the longest and who finishes the plays.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jackson’s new state-of-the-art weight room — part of the Red Devil Hill renovations — are aiding the players in their conditioning goals. Because the majority of the players are young, the coaching staff anticipates transformations in strength across the board.
The Red Devils plan to lift weights every day — even on game days — in their attempt to impose their wills on the opposition.
So, they work. And they’re not working alone. They have some serious company.
“We even got our female athletes in there lifting too, so we’re not just here for football,” Henderson said. “We’re here for the total program and we want to help build that.”
Recommended for you
Way.com explores the cultural legacy and incredible comeback of the Hippie Van. Click for more.Why the hippie van is making a comeback in the 21st century
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.