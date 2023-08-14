The Red Devils begin the 2023 season with three straight home games, theoretically their best chance for a favorable start in 14 years.
Lovejoy, Ola, Union Grove — all teams from at least two classifications larger than Class AAA — are visiting Red Devil Hill for the first three weeks of the regular season. It’s the mirror image of what they did in 2022, when they were on the road for the first three weeks. They went 2-1 before playing their first home game.
Jackson will have at least six home games this season, perhaps an extra one if the Red Devils finish in the top half of five-team Region 2-AAA. Their new motto — “Protect the Hill,” which new coach Chris Henderson brought with him this season — is going to get a serious workout.
If you count the scrimmage against Baldwin, the Red Devils will have played on their home field seven times before the season ends.
“This is a legendary place,” Henderson said of the Hill. “When somebody comes to your house, you’ve got to protect your house.”
That Baldwin escaped the Hill with a 21-7 victory, thanks to two touchdowns from Colorado commit Micah Welch, didn’t discourage Henderson.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“We didn’t do a very good job [of protecting the Hill], according to the scoreboard,” he said. “I think our guys fought hard. That’s a very good program over there. If we want to know who we are, we have to play teams like that right off the bat.”
The last time the Red Devils began a season with three straight home games, they parlayed it into three more during the playoffs. It was 2009, when Mike Parris was the head coach. The Red Devils went 12-1, losing only to Eastside in the quarterfinals.
Though Henderson probably would be ecstatic to have an identical finish this season, the Red Devils won’t catch any breaks when the Region 2-AAA portion of the schedule arrives in the first weekend of October. Historically, their toughest region opponents — Mary Persons and Peach County — will be road games. Upson-Lee and Pike County will also pay visits to the Hill.
The Red Devils beat Mary Persons 28-14 at home last season, so there likely will be some extra spice in this year’s Backyard Brawl in Forsyth. Historically, it hasn’t mattered where the Red Devils play Peach County — the Trojans would be a tough matchup on the moon, if it were possible to play there.
Douglass, which the Red Devils played for the first time last season (and won 18-10), will make its first trip to the Hill on Sept. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.