ZEBULON - The Jackson Red Devils clinched a berth in the state playoffs with a 48-34 win over Pike County Friday night. They did it on the strength of six touchdowns scored by the Barlow twins — three runs by Carlos and two runs and a pass reception by Marco.

With 2-AAA being a five-team region, every win counts as the top four teams advance to the playoffs. Peach County is currently in first place with a 2-0 record. Jackson and Upson-Lee are tied for second with 2-1 marks, but since Upson-Lee defeated Jackson, it would win the tiebreaker and take second, with Jackson third. Both Pike County and Mary Persons are 0-2 and would battle for the final playoff spot.

Recommended for you

Tags