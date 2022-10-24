ZEBULON - The Jackson Red Devils clinched a berth in the state playoffs with a 48-34 win over Pike County Friday night. They did it on the strength of six touchdowns scored by the Barlow twins — three runs by Carlos and two runs and a pass reception by Marco.
With 2-AAA being a five-team region, every win counts as the top four teams advance to the playoffs. Peach County is currently in first place with a 2-0 record. Jackson and Upson-Lee are tied for second with 2-1 marks, but since Upson-Lee defeated Jackson, it would win the tiebreaker and take second, with Jackson third. Both Pike County and Mary Persons are 0-2 and would battle for the final playoff spot.
Peach County has two region games left against Pike County and Jackson. Upson-Lee and Jackson have one region game each left, with Upson-Lee hosting Mary Persons on Oct. 28, and Jackson hosting Peach County on Nov. 4.
Mary Persons has two region games left — against Upson-Lee and Pike County, and Pike County has two region games left — vs. Peach County and Mary Persons. Even if Jackson loses to Peach, and Pike and Mary Persons win their final two games so all three teams would be 2-2, Jackson still comes out on top since they’ve beaten both Pike and Mary Persons.
Last Friday night, the Pirates and Red Devils traded the lead back and forth for much of the game before Jackson finally pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Pike scored on its first play of the game on a 76-yard run. With the kick, they quickly led 7-0. The Red Devils moved back down the field on a long drive, with Carlos Barlow going over from 2 yards out for the score. The PAT snap was bad and the kick was missed, leaving Pike ahead, 7-6.
The Pirates increased the lead to 14-6 on a 26-yard scoring run. But Jackson came back, with Carlos Barlow scoring on a 54-yard sweep down the sidelines. The snap and kick were good this time, and Jackson trailed 14-13 as the first quarter ended.
The Red Devils took the lead in the second quarter when QB Jeshua Hosford connected with Marco Barlow on a 52-yard pass for a touchdown. Peyton Zimmerman’s kick was good and Jackson led 20-14.
Pike County closed to within 20-17 on a 36-yard field goal, then retook the lead following an interception, scoring on a 3-yard run with 20 seconds left in the period. At the half, the Pirates led, 24-20.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Carlos Barlow set Jackson up well on the opening kickoff of the third quarter, returning it 52 yards to give Jackson a first-and-10 at the Pike 43. Six plays later, Marco Barlow went over from 2 yards out. With Zimmerman’s kick, the Red Devils were back in front, 27-24.
The Pirates drove back down the field. Jackson held them on the 2-yard line. Facing a fourth-and-goal, the Pike County coach called a timeout to consider his options, and decided on a 20-yard field goal that tied the game at 27.
The Red Devils began another long drive as time wound down in the third. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Marco Barlow went in from 1-yard out for his third TD. With Zimmerman’s kick, Jackson led again, 34-27.
The Pirates drove back down the field, with the quarterback scoring on a 1-yard run. With the kick the game was tied again, 34-34.
But Jackson wasn’t done, yet. After the kickoff, Carlos Barlow took the handoff and broke through the defense to score his third touchdown of the night on a 70-yard run. Zimmerman’s kick made it 41-34 Jackson.
The Pirates attempted a little trickery on their next drive and it backfired for them. They tried a double reverse at their own 41, but the handoff was muffed and Red Devil Arlando Jester fell on the ball at the Pike 37 with 4:30 left in the game.
Jackson moved toward the Pirates’ goal, eating up the clock as they went, and Kamari Lamar put the finishing touches on the win, scoring from 10 yards out. With the kick Jackson had the victory and a playoff berth, 48-34.
Jackson has a bye this week, then hosts Peach County on Nov. 4.