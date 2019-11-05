FORT VALLEY — It was halftime and the rest of the team had gone ahead toward the locker room. Back on the field, on the sideline, the Jackson coaching staff huddled around the starting quarterback.
Onlookers could not be faulted for wondering if Josh Scott would have been better served by coroners than coaches. Dary Myricks and his assistants knew enough to determine that Scott still was breathing — no small feat, given how eagerly, regularly and viciously the Peach County defense had penetrated pass protection to seize upon the 6-foot-1 senior in the first half.
“He got his finger stepped on, but we think he’ll be fine,” Myricks said.
Scott would not return to the field in the second half as the rest of the Red Devils got their hopes of escaping Peach County with the Region 4-AAA championship stepped on. The No. 1-ranked Trojans rolled to a 49-14 rout, their 23rd region victory in a row, and decisively ended the Red Devils’ four-game winning streak. The victory virtually ensured Peach County’s fourth straight region crown as only Westside-Macon’s Seminoles, beaten by Jackson last month, stand in the Trojans’ path. Pray for them.
The hope had been that tough early-season scheduling would prepare the Red Devils for games like this. They thought they were ready for the challenge.
Truth is, there is no adequate preparation for Peach County, a perennial powerhouse that has been to the state finals in each of the past two seasons.
Make no mistake about it, this was state championship-level football, and after Jackson (6-3 overall, 4-1 in the region) had feasted on the likes of Pike County, Kendrick, Westside and Central-Macon, it was way above the Red Devils’ pay grade.
“It’s a playoff tuneup,” Myricks said. “That’s what you’re going to see in the playoffs. You’re going to see this caliber team, this caliber football. You’re not going to see what we’ve been seeing. So it’s good for us to see it now, in the region, and when we get to the playoffs, we can battle with anybody.”
The Red Devils were in the game for a quarter before the Trojans (8-1, 5-0) asserted their dominance. Two second-quarter touchdowns made it 21-0 by the time coaches gathered to re-evaluate Scott.
Junior Carson Biles and sophomore Jackson Smith took turns quarterbacking the rest of the way. Though each showed flashes of potential, neither could keep up with the Peach tide. Biles got the Red Devils on the board in the third quarter, when he connected with Cameron Edwards on a perfectly thrown 5-yard touchdown pass that the receiver hauled in over his shoulder.
Outside of moments like that, however, the Trojans dictated the battle for field position.
“You ask a lot of your defense when you give your opponent a short field,” Myricks said. “When you give the No. 1 team in the state only a short field to go, that’s hard to defend.”
Give the Red Devils credit for this though: They fought. They didn’t tackle or block particularly well, but they fought. They were up against Peach County’s future prime-time Saturday players, like linebacker Sergio Allen, who has committed to Clemson, and defensive end Jaqualin McGhee, who has drawn the interest of Kansas State and West Virginia, among others.
“You’ve got some big-time college football players on that defense, and they showed why they’re big-time college football players,” Myricks said. “They made it tough for us tonight. They were physical, big, fast, strong — everything you expect when you come to Fort Valley to play.”
Noah Whittington and Kapien Everett had two touchdowns apiece for Peach County, while Dorrian Smith caught one Trojan pass for a touchdown and two Red Devil passes for interceptions.
Hopelessly behind with 5:30 left, the Red Devils would raise no white flags. Senior center Nick Johnson was prowling the sideline, encouraging his teammates as best he could. “There’s five and a half left, let’s make something out of it,” he told them.
And Myricks noticed.
“I love this team for that,” Myricks said. “You’ve seen that all year. This isn’t a team that’s ever going to give up and walk away. You’re really going to have to beat them to the end.”
Two minutes later, Alex Patrick scored on a 33-yard run for Jackson.
Pity poor Rutland, the Red Devils’ Senior Night opponent and their regular-season finale at Red Devil Hill. In 10 tries, the Hurricanes (2-7, 1-4) never have beaten Jackson, which has this one last tuneup before opening the playoffs at home — most likely against Region 2-AAA’s Liberty County.
Having outscored its opponents 267-80, Liberty County may be a notch above most of the other third seeds in the playoffs, so the Red Devils need to begin tightening up their game immediately if they hope to reach their elusive goal of at least making it to the quarterfinals.
That means if the Red Devils can’t quite play up to the level of a Peach, they can’t afford to play down to the level of a Rutland. Peach County and its slippery backs showed the Red Devils that they must start anew with the basics.
“We definitely want to shore up the tackling,” Myricks said. “It wasn't like we weren’t where we were supposed to be. It's just when you get there, you’ve got to tackle the guy. When you got a real good football team, they can make that hard to do.”