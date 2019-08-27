The Henderson Middle School Tigers are ready to kick off their 2019 season under a new head coach.
Brian Brannock took over the team earlier this year after a dozen years as a varsity-level coach in Kentucky — including four state titles — and seven years at Lamar County Middle School. With no interruption in their practice schedule since early June, Brannock said the Tigers are ready to start lining up against opposing teams — rather than their own teammates — following a successful August scrimmage against Pike and Monticello.
The Tigers hit the field Sept. 4 at Fort Valley.
"We're kind of young, we're very inexperienced ... (but) we're very athletic," Brannock said of his Tigers. "As long as we're competitive, I'm happy, and the scoreboard will take care of itself."
Likely getting the start in the season opener at quarterback will be eighth-grader Jeshua Hosford, backed up by eighth-grader Ziggy Benton.
Brannock described his running-back corp, led by Sharod White, as speedy but somewhat undersized. "That's what the weight room is for," Brannock said.
Additional running backs will include Khailyn Sims, Ytayvion Jester and Dondrell Brown, all seventh-graders.
"I think we've got four pretty good running backs that can tote the ball," Brannock said.
On the defensive side, while the coach expects his line to be the team's strength, the players in the secondary are athletic and unafraid of contact. "Our secondary can all run and will hit, which is a blessing," he said.
If it showed him anything about his 2019 Tigers, the Aug. 17 scrimmage eased his mind about his defense.
"It kind of showed me we've got to get better in spots, but I like the way it showed us how intense we are on defense," Brannock said.