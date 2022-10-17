In the past, the first and second place fast pitch softball teams in each region hosted first and second round games in the state playoffs, with the winners heading to the Elite 8 in Columbus.

But due to a continuing shortage of umpires qualified to officiate, and to make sure that all state postseason games have three umpires per game, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) is moving to a super regional format for at least the next two years.

