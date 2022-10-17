In the past, the first and second place fast pitch softball teams in each region hosted first and second round games in the state playoffs, with the winners heading to the Elite 8 in Columbus.
But due to a continuing shortage of umpires qualified to officiate, and to make sure that all state postseason games have three umpires per game, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) is moving to a super regional format for at least the next two years.
Under the super regional format, four teams from four different regions will face each other over two days — Oct. 18 and 20 — in a double elimination playoff, with the winner moving on to the Elite 8 Oct. 27-29.
What that means is that the Jackson Lady Devils, who finished second in 2-AAA for the last two years and earned a trip to the Elite 8 last year, will be headed 199 miles to Ludowici, just south of Savannah, to compete in a super regional with Long County, Thomasville and Hepzibah.
Because Long County finished first in 3-AAA (19-4 overall, 11-1 in region play), they will host the playoff. Jackson finished the season in second place in 2-AAA with a 14-9-2 record overall, 10-2 in the region (won by Pike County for the second straight year).
Thomasville finished third in 1-AAA with an overall record of 19-10 and a region mark of 9-6. Hepzibah finished fourth in 4-AAA with an overall record of 3-7-1 and a region record of 2-6.
The Lady Devils finished the regular season on a four-game winning streak, beating Morgan County 7-4 on Sept. 28, Peach County 10-1 on Oct. 4, sweeping Peach again in a doubleheaders on Oct. 6, 15-0 and 9-3, and beating Strong Rock Christian 13-0 on Oct. 11.
Jackson takes on Thomasville on Oct. 18, while Long County faces Hepzibah. The super regional finals will be on Oct. 20.