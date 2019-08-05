Jackson High School’s Lady Devils on Friday scrimmaged against themselves in their annual — and unofficial — season-opening 100-inning game.
The game is a chance for the team to get some last-minute practice and coaching in, in a game-like situation, before the start of the regular softball season. After dividing themselves into two teams, each side got six outs per half inning to try to put runs on the board. After the first time down the lineup card, each batter was limited to one pitch from a coach per at-bat.
After each full inning, the Lady Devils gave way to their younger counterparts from Henderson Middle School, so the Lady Tigers could play their own intra-squad game.
The Lady Devils were due Tuesday to host Monticello in the official season opener, with the game time set for 5 p.m.
The Jackson High roster this year includes:
Number | Player | Grade
1 Kaitlin Lynn 12
2 Chelsey Gotel 11
4 Janecia Barber 12
5 Yauncey Taylor 10
8 Aleah Hosford 10
10 Lexi Hensley 10
12 Joanna Bailey 10
14 Braelyn Mayfield 10
16 Savanna Curtis 11
21 Mallory Britton 10
22 Caleigh Kirby 9
23 Shamaria Dupree 9
25 Emily Hyson 11
26 Kailey Nieman 10
34 Shantrell Clayton 10
Manager Kelsee Frye 11