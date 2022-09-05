Following a tough week in which the Lady Devils split four non-region volleyball matches, Jackson got three straight wins last week, including its first region match.
The Lady Devils have started the season 11-7 overall and 1-0 in 3-AAA.
Coach Alisha Hall said it was a rough week as she had a couple of players out due to illness and injuries.
“The week started off with a home match against Stratford and Union Grove on Aug. 23,” she said. “We defeated Stratford 2-0, but unfortunately lost to Union Grove in two straight sets. Then we traveled to Jones County on Aug. 25 to play Lamar County and Jones County. We lost to Lamar 2-1 and defeated Jones in two consecutive sets.”
The Lady Devils then set their sights on their first region match against Upson-Lee on Aug. 30.
“The ladies had a good week of practice in preparing for our first region match,” said Hall.
Jackson came out on top of the Lady Knights, 2-0, for their first region win.
On Sept. 1, the Lady Devils added two more non-region wins, getting revenge for their earlier loss to Union Grove by defeating them 2-1, and beating Walnut Grove 2-0.
Jackson faces seven road matches over the next three weeks from Sept. 6-22, including six region matches. They will return home on Sept. 27 for Senior Night, facing their toughest rival in 3-AAA, Pike County.
The last time the Lady Devils lost a region contest was in the championship finals against Pike County in 2018. Since then they have accumulated 30 straight wins (21 regular season and nine tournament wins).
Jackson travels to Forsyth on Sept. 6 for a region match with Mary Persons. On Sept. 8, the Lady Devils head to Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy for a pair of non-region matches with ELCA and Woodland. They face Peach County and Mary Persons in a pair of region matches on Sept. 12 in Fort Valley.
