Jackson’s Lady Devils volleyball team took a 10-6 record into this week’s play that includes five wins in a row.
About a third of the way through the season, the Lady Devils had not lost a game since their Aug. 15 meeting with Class AAAAA Eagles Landing, in which they fell 25-21 and 25-17.
Last week, the Lady Devils downed rival Mary Persons in two sets Aug. 22 by scores of 25-5 and 25-13 before blowing out Griffin 25-9 and 25-8.
Defending area runners-up, and with only two seniors on the team, the Lady Devils this season are out to raise their level of competition and prove they can play on any court in the state, according to coach Michael Smith. He notes the Lady Devils are playing a much tougher schedule this year, against schools in larger classifications.
“Our schedule is not even comparable to last year, as far as the rigor,” he said.
Jackson’s volleyball team last year ran through its region schedule going 8-2 against area opponents but falling short against Pike County in the championship. In the state playoffs, the Lady Devils made it to the Sweet 16 where they were defeated by the private Lovett School.
After a summer of nearly two dozen practice dates and seven preseason competitions, the Lady Devils hit the court this season looking to face tougher competition, even if it means traveling further, and more often, to play in the home gyms of larger schools. It’s an effort, Smith said, to prove the Lady Devils belong on any court.
“We kind of made the statement, we’ll go out and play anybody,” he said. “...If we can compete together, we can compete with anybody.”
The 2019 varsity team includes two seniors, four juniors and five sophomores.
They are seniors Jordan Singleton and Keiyana White; juniors Alyssa Barnes, Ky Greer, Kyndell Spohn and Harley Morgan; and sophomores Lexi Cook, Kaitlyn Eidson, Katie Ethridge and Riley Morgan. Managers are junior Madison Gray and sophomore Krupa Patel.
The Lady Devils were due on Aug. 27 to play Alcovy and Riverdale at home.