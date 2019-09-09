Jackson's Lady Devils volleyball team has improved to 15-9 with a Sept. 5 win over Luella.
During Thursday's non-region road games at Eagle's Landing, the team downed Luella in two straight games, but lost two straight to Eagle's Landing High.
The Lady Devils were due to take on Loganville and North Oconee on Tuesday at North Oconee High.
On Thursday, the Lady Devils varsity and junior varsity teams will host a Student Night in the gym at Jackson High as they take on Hampton and McDonough at 5 and 7 p.m.
All Butts County School System students in kindergarten through 12th grade will get free admission. And in addition to the usual concessions, Zaxby's meals will also be available.
On Sept. 17, the teams will take on Heritage and Mary Persons at Mary Persons in Forsyth.