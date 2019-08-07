The Lady Devils began their 2019 season with a walk-off win over Monticello Aug. 6 at home.
Jackson took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the second inning and held the Lady Canes at bay until the sixth behind a complete-game performance from sophomore pitcher Lexi Hensley. But a hard-hit line drive into centerfield allowed three Monticello runners to score, including the batter who rounded every base to give the Lady Canes a 6-4 lead.
In what would have been the final inning, Jackson plated two runs to tie the game, with Janecia Barber and Hensley being driven home.
The Lady Devils fell three runs behind in the top of the eighth, punctuated by a two-run homer, but battled back in their half of the inning to set up a bases-loaded tie game that ended when Braelyn Mayfield was hit by a pitch to force in the winning run.
The bottom of the eighth started with a single by Kaitlin Lynn, and walks by Barber and Hensley. Emily Hyson drove in two runs on a double before Yauncey Taylor walked to reload the bases with a 9-8 score in Monticello's favor.
Shamaria Dupree flied out, and Joanna Bailey walked to force in the tying run.
With an 0-1 count, Mayfield was hit by a pitch to force Hyson in from third, giving the Lady Devils their first win of 2019.
Jackson is due to face Griffin on Friday, and Stratford Academy and Howard on Saturday.