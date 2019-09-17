The Lady Devils volleyball team swept its opponents Thursday during the team’s Student Night matches in Jackson.
Jackson High allowed only 30 points across two games against Hampton High, taking the first contest 25-9 and the second 25-21.
Against Henry County High, Jackson allowed fewer points, going 25-9 in Game 1 and 25-13 in Game 2.
The wins put Jackson’s volleyball team at 17-11 on the season thus far. The Lady Devils were due to take on Heritage High and Mary Persons Tuesday evening in a non-region meet at Mary Persons.