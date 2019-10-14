The Lady Devils' 2019 softball season came to an end last week, with back-to-back Round 1 losses to Tattnall County.
Jackson hosted the Lady Warriors for a best-of-three series to kick off the AAA softball playoffs Oct. 9.
The Lady Devils fell 3-2 in the first game, and 7-2 in Game 2 later in the afternoon.
Jackson finished the 2019 season with an even 16-16 overall record and were 4-2 in region play.
The Lady Devils entered the AAA playoffs as a No. 2 seed after the Oct. 1-3 region tournament.
Jackson defeated Westside in the opening round of the tournament, but fell to Pike in their second game.
Pike subsequently lost to Rutland, and Jackson tore through the loser’s bracket, downing Peach, Central and then Pike for the right to play Rutland for the region title.
The Lady Devils fell 7-2 against Rutland Oct. 3, earning a second-place seed along with the right to host the first round of state playoffs.