The Lady Devils softball team is readying this summer for the 2019 campaign with multiple practices each week, and summer scrimmage games set for this week and next.
With a roster of 17 players, head coach Charlie Biles notes that while the team is small, the players are enthusiastic and hard-working.
“The effort has been great, and the communication has probably been as good as I’ve had in a long time,” Biles said.
While increasing their practice schedule from two times per week in June to three times per week in July, the Lady Devils will also be traveling Thursday to Forsyth to play three scrimmage games at Mary Persons High. Biles said they’ll be back at Mary Persons next week as well, for three more games aimed at helping coaches lock in player positions for the upcoming season, which begins in August.