With major league owners and players arguing over money and games, there is no telling when professional baseball will return to the diamond. But high school softball teams like the Jackson Lady Devils want to be ready to play when allowed, and are in the conditioning phase of their preparedness.
Coach Charlie Biles said they are following all the strict guidelines and procedures set out by the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) when they allowed schools to begin conditioning programs on June 8.
“First, we’ve got to do all these procedures of checking their temperatures, asking them questions before they’re even allowed to take part,” Biles said. “And we’re keeping up with the social distancing of keeping six feet apart. It’s difficult when we’re so used to doing what we do and now we’ve got to change it, but everybody is in the same boat.
“We have two groups, because we can only have 20 people in a group, including coaches,” he added. “One group comes in from 9-10 a.m. and another group comes in from 10:30-11:30 a.m., three days a week. We go through the same workout and same routine.
“I hate it because we don’t have them all together, but I understand the safety issues that we have to go by. We’re just making sure the girls are safe, making sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to do so we can move to the next level, which is using softball equipment and doing team-oriented stuff. But we have to make sure we’re doing it right so we can move to that next level.”
Biles said after three months of staying at home, he and his coaches are working to get the Lady Devils back into playing shape.
“We’re concentrating on footwork, trying to get the girls in a better athletic position,” Biles said. “We’re doing a lot of ladder work, we’re doing a lot of stretches, a lot of quick feet work, trying to improve that. We’re doing some body weight exercises out here on the field. We’re doing what we can without using equipment. We’re conditioning three days a week, trying to get a little more athletic as a team.”
While football coach Dary Myricks is using Zoom to teach his players offense and defense, Biles said they’re not using the online feature as much because they don’t have set plays.
“I did have a meeting with my seniors on Zoom and we discussed some things,” he said. “ So we’re really doing a lot of talking on cultural stuff, program stuff, not really strategy stuff. Maybe next week we might get into the bunt defense, first and third, because we can talk about that and they’re spaced out. We’re just making sure everybody is on the same page.”
Biles said the frustrating part at the moment is not being able to work with the softball equipment and having tryouts. He is hoping the GHSA will open it up for tryouts soon.
“The ones out here now are pretty much the ones on the team last year,” Biles said. “My coaches sent out messages to other kids and I’ve got a couple of kids that didn’t play last year who are working out with us. But this is all voluntary. I can’t make them come out.
“We do have some girls who are playing travel ball and are doing three-day tournaments, and don’t want to come out here and get messed up and then have to go play. Last weekend was the first weekend of travel ball.
But that’s a good thing about my girls,” Biles added. “Most of them are playing, so it’s not like I’m going to have to start over when we do start. Some girls are already playing. That’s why we’re concentrating hard on the footwork and trying to get them a little more athletic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.