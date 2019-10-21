The Lady Devils volleyball team this week was headed to the Sweet 16 of the state tournament after six players were recognized with all-area honors.
In the first round of the AAA volleyball tournament, Jackson High School hosted and defeated Lovett in three straight games to advance to the Sweet 16.
They were due to host Jackson County Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m.
Six Lady Devils were recognized by the Area 2-AAA Coaches on either the first team or as honorable mentions, coach Michael Smith said. The voting took place after the Lady Devils captured the area championship Oct. 3.
Area 2-AAA All-Area Honorable Mentions were:
• No. 10 Lexi Cook — DS/L — Sophomore — This is Cook’s first time being named to an All-Area team.
• No. 16 Ky Greer — MB — Junior — This is Greer’s first time being named to an All-Area team.
Named to the Area 2-AAA All-Area First Team were:
• No. 14 Alyssa Barnes — OH — Junior — This is Barnes’ second time being named to the All-Area First Team.
• No. 1 Kaitlyn Eidson — OH — Sophomore —This is Eidson’s second time being named to the All-Area First Team.
• No. 6 Riley Morgan — DS/L — Sophomore — This is Morgan’s second time being named to the All-Area First Team.
• No. 17 Emilie Trimble — S — Sophomore — This is Trimble’s first time being named to the All-Area First Team.