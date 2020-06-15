With a 2-AAA Area Championship to defend and expectations of making into the state playoffs again in 2020, the Jackson High School Lady Devils volleyball team has high hopes for another winning season this fall, but as with other fall sports, they are currently hampered by only being able to work on conditioning. But Coach Michael Smith said they are working hard to get back into shape while following strict cleaning guidelines.
"We have a system-wide infectious disease plan which we're following to the letter," Smith said. "We have two groups for volleyball, to make sure we stay under our 20-person limit. Besides that, it is making sure we're screening everybody when they're coming in and cleaning really well after and documenting how we're cleaning, and keeping equipment dedicated to one person throughout the workout as much as possible.
"It is a lot of thinking through on the front end, but for them, we're just trying to make it simple so they can come in and work, know the protocol and know how they're supposed to do things. We're teachers, so that's not too much different."
Smith said the conditioning-only program is needed after three months of not being at school.
"We're not allowed to use a ball or any volleyball-related equipment yet," he said. "We're doing mostly conditioning and body weight exercises. Our older group will be going to the weight room. Besides that, we're just trying to get back into shape. We spent three months at home with all this kind of de-conditioning, so we're getting back into shape. But it is definitely going quick for them. We're trying to get a little bounce back into them so that as soon as we can get a ball, we're going to hit the ground running."
Smith said as soon as they are allowed to get back on the court with balls and nets, they'll start looking at when to have tryouts for the team.
"We'll definitely have tryouts. We have a competitive program," Smith said. "We've had to make cuts the past two years and we'll have to make cuts again this year, based on who is coming to workouts. We'll have five days of tryouts that the GHSA will allow us after we can get the ball out. Probably as a service to the girls, we'll have a little time where they can play and get their touch back and then we'll have our five days of tryouts, just to put everybody in the best position to succeed.
"The tryout dates and all that is kind of up in the air, but I'm proud of them," he added. "We've had 80% of the people who are registered for tryouts right now coming to work out, so they're getting faster and they're getting stronger, and they'll be ready to roll as soon as we get that ball out."
