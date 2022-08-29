HAMPTON - Jackson Coach Dary Myricks knew going into his Red Devils’ season-opening game against the Lovejoy Wildcats that it would be tough going. Lovejoy is in 3-AAAAAA, three classifications above Jackson in 2-AAA, was playing at home, and was coming off of a 25-0 shellacking of county rival Mundy’s Mill.
The Red Devils made a game of it, but turnovers proved to be costly and Jackson fell, 27-17.
Jackson had three fumbles on the night, with Lovejoy recovering two of them, including one in the Red Devils’ end zone for a touchdown. Jackson also had four passes intercepted, with Lovejoy converting one of the interceptions into a touchdown drive.
Jackson also had a scare near the end of the game when senior linebacker Chase Still came off the field complaining that his head was hurting, then collapsed on the sideline. Emergency personnel responded and an ambulance was called to take Still to the hospital. He was kept overnight for observation and allowed to go home Saturday.
Three Red Devils took the snaps, with Jeshua Hosford and twins Carlos and Marco Barlow all playing quarterback.
Jackson took the opening kickoff and Hosford moved them 67 yards on eight plays before their drive stalled at the Lovejoy 15. Peyton Zimmerman came in to try a 30-yard field goal. From the sidelines the kick appeared to be good, but the officials ruled it just missed the uprights.
The Wildcats took over at their 20 and went 80 yards on six plays. On third and 19 at the Jackson 44, QB Malachi Lightfoot found Javon Kinchen uncovered in the flats and hit him for a 44-yard score. The PAT was missed, but Lovejoy led 6-0 with 5:31 left in the first quarter.
Following the kickoff return to the 23 and a 5-yard penalty for an illegal substitution, Carlos Barlow took the snap and attempted to hand it off to his twin Marco for a sweep. But the handoff was fumbled and in the ensuing effort by both teams to recover the ball, it bounced into the end zone where Lovejoy fell on it for a TD. The PAT was good and the Wildcats led 13-0 with 5:12 left in the first period.
The Red Devils took the kickoff and went 75 yards and into the second quarter on 13 plays. On first-and-goal at the Lovejoy 13, Carlos Barlow took the handoff from his brother Marco and swept the end, diving in for the score. Zimmerman nailed the PAT, and with 11:51 left in the first half, Jackson had cut the lead to six, 13-7.
The teams swapped the ball for the next nine minutes, with two punts by Lovejoy and a fumble and interception by Jackson. The interception came with the Red Devils at their own 26, with Hosford’s pass being returned by Javon Kinchen to the Jackson 8-yard-line. Four plays later, Travon Kinchen went over from 2 yards out for the score. With the PAT, Lovejoy led 20-7, and took that lead into halftime.
The Wildcats took the kickoff to start the second half, but their drive stalled at the Jackson 35 and the Red Devils took over. Jackson drove 61 yards on 13 plays, but stalled at the Lovejoy 4-yard-line. Zimmerman came in and nailed a 21-yard field goal to cut the lead to 20-10 with 3:42 left in the third.
Lovejoy took the kickoff and moved 74 yards on nine plays, with Lightfoot hitting Troy Washington in the end zone for a 21-yard score. With the PAT, the Wildcats led 27-10 with 17 seconds left in the third.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Carlos Barlow took the kick at his own 10-yard-line and streaked down the Lovejoy sideline 90 yards for the score. With Zimmerman’s PAT, the lead was cut to 27-17, but that would be as close as Jackson would get. The Red Devils got their hands on the ball three more times during the final period, but each drive ended with an interception.
Carlos Barlow led the ground game for the Red Devils with 35 yards and a score on nine carries, plus the 90-yard kickoff return for a score. Khalin Sims had seven carries for 38 yards, Bam Lyons had 11 carried for 35 yards, Marco Barlow had 12 carries for 28 yards, and Hosford had three carries for -9 yards.
In the air, Hosford was 9 of 19 for 193 yards passing, Marco Barlow was 2 of 3 for 22 yards, and Carlos Barlow was 1 of 1 for 7 yards. Etavious Potts led the receivers with four catches for 83 yards, Chance Goddin had three catches for 53 yards, Marco Barlow had a catch for 26 yards, Jamyrion Wise had three catches for 18 yards and Caleb Hodge had a catch for 13 yards.
Defensively, Bam Lyons led in tackles, and Chase Still had an interception.
The Red Devils will need to regroup this week and work on cutting down their mistakes, as their schedule doesn’t get any easier. Jackson travels to Henry County Friday night to take on the Ola Mustangs.
Ola has won the last two meetings with the Red Devils. The Mustangs are in region 2-AAAAA and are 2-0 this season, defeating Griffin on Aug. 18, 46-18, and county rival Luella on Aug. 26, 42-14. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
